Princess Kate debuts new wedding ring - and it clashes with Princess Diana's sapphire

The Princess of Wales debuted a new wedding ring in her latest low-key appearance.

Prince William and his wife released a low-key video that paid tribute to Team GB following the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris. Kate looked radiant in a white and navy striped T-shirt, keeping her accessories minimum with a simple gold chain necklace and her engagement ring.

© Instagram The Princess of Wales was pictured with a new ring in her latest video

As she gestured with her hands, the royal flashed what appeared to be a new ring. Next to her iconic sapphire and diamond ring, which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate sported a new band with diamonds alternating with a dark-coloured stone which appears to be a ruby or garnet.

A ruby ring symbolises passion, love, courage, and good fortune, and the stone can boost energy levels, intuition, and spiritual wisdom.

Meanwhile, eternity rings symbolise everlasting love with the circular shape representing the circle of life. Coloured gems are often added to mark birthstones – Kate's is a garnet – and special anniversaries – the couple recently celebrated their 13th anniversary which would be citrine.

It's possible that the ring was a gift from William, who previously gave his wife a diamond eternity band.

Kate's rings

© Getty Prince William proposed with Princess Diana's sapphire ring



On 20 October 2010, Prince William proposed to then-Kate Middleton whilst on holiday in Kenya with a ring from his late mother's collection. Diana had previously picked it out from Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring and it matched her eyes.

William joked in his engagement interview that he had carried it around in his rucksack for three weeks before proposing and was terrified of losing it.

© Chris Jackson Kate's wedding ring is made from a nugget of Welsh gold from Clogau St David's mine

"I had been carrying [the ring] around in my rucksack for about three weeks before [the proposal]," the royal told journalist Tom Bradby.

"Everywhere I went, I was keeping ahold of it, because I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble."

© Getty Kate often wears a diamond eternity ring with her engagement and wedding rings



Kate later added her Welsh gold wedding ring made from a special nugget from the Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu in North Wales when she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

She finally added an eternity ring following the birth of Prince George. The band is made by London designer Annoushka, set with 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds.

Rare royal appearance

The video on their official Instagram account marked the Princess' first public appearance since the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon in July, and one of her few appearances since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

© Getty Kate last made an appearance at Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate appeared to stand in the garden of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall to film a heartfelt message for the GB Olympic team, who took home an incredible 65 medals.

"Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion," noted the caption.

"You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

"Congratulations to Team GB," a beaming Kate said to the camera. "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all," added William.

