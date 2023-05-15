The exchanging of rings is one of the most symbolic parts of any wedding ceremony, and will be a representation of the commitment and love you share following the big day, so just how much should you spend on a wedding ring and do you even need them at all?

While some rules suggest that men should spend the equivalent of three months' salary on an engagement ring, the same doesn't apply to wedding rings, and ultimately the expense will come down to how much you have to spend and the style of ring you choose.

Naturally, if you choose a wedding band that is set with diamonds or other stones, the price will be more expensive than a plain band, and your choice of metal will have an impact too.

Titanium is typically the cheapest metal, while platinum costs the most, but prices will also vary depending on where you shop and the style you choose, including the thickness of the band.

If you're set on having a diamond-encrusted wedding band, choosing a ring featuring lab grown diamonds can be an easy way to bring down the cost without compromising on the quality or look of your wedding ring, showing you don't need to spend a fortune to get a special or specific wedding ring design.

How much does the average person spend on a wedding ring UK?

According to Bridebook, you can expect to spend around £1,000 on both of your wedding rings, but this will also vary depending on the styles you choose – some couples will spend less, while others will spend a lot more.

Is it necessary to buy an expensive wedding ring?

It is by no means necessary to buy an expensive wedding ring, and you don't even need to have them at all if for any reason you decide you don't want to or your budget doesn't stretch to them.

However, you will likely find a suitable wedding ring for even the tightest of budgets if you opt for a plain band; a 9 carat white gold wedding ring can cost anywhere between £150 to £400 depending on the band width, while you can even get a 0.2cm platinum ring – the most expensive and durable metal – from around £350.

No matter how much you spend on your wedding ring, you'll still want to make sure that you take good care of it and clean it regularly using these simple tips, to ensure it is sparkling clean long after your big day is over.

Who pays for the man's wedding ring?

There are no rules about who pays for the wedding rings, including the man's ring, but often couples will shop for their wedding rings together following the secrecy of choosing an engagement ring. You may have allocated a set amount to spend within your wedding budget or the bride could even buy the groom's wedding ring as a gift. As with everything to do with buying your wedding bands, the choice is yours.

Why are engagement rings more expensive than wedding rings?

You will likely find that an engagement ring costs much more than a standard pair of wedding bands as they are often more intricately designed and may feature a diamond or other jewels, with much more craftsmanship required to produce them. Wedding rings, meanwhile, are often plain metal bands with less detail or customisation.

