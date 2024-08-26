Princess Kate's rebellious corset wedding guest outfit had hidden meaning

The Princess of Wales has undergone a gradual but very significant fashion evolution from edgy It-girl to elegant royal.

When Kate Middleton first hit the headlines as Prince William's girlfriend at St Andrews University, it wasn't unusual to see her embrace 00s fashion trends, from low-slung jeans to cropped tank tops and mini dresses.

© Getty The then-royal-to-be attended the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor in 2008, the year after her brief split with Prince William

This rebellious fashion extended to her wedding guest looks, too, judging by the photos of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman's wedding in July 2008.

Aged 26, Kate was pictured making a solo appearance at the Queen's Chapel, St James' Palace since her then-boyfriend Prince William was practising disaster relief in the Caribbean.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked a mini skirt under a floral dress

She looked beautiful in a knee-length purple floral dress covered with a white, black and blue boho print. The colourful dress featured a low V-neck and a floaty skirt, and she paired it with a waist-defining white jacket with corset-style closings, black heels and a matching feathered fascinator.

While white is often reserved for the bride, it is commonly worn by bridesmaids at royal weddings due to the historical belief that it would deter evil spirits.

Some rule-breaking royal wedding guests such as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne have worn the forbidden hue in the past, but Kate's may have had an underlying meaning.

© Antony Jones Kate wore a rebellious white coat and black accessories

Colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology previously told HELLO!: "Scientifically speaking white contains an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum, so naturally, white's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence.

"Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection." She also said: "White is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings."

This could have been connected to Kate's recent rekindling of her relationship with William following their brief split in 2007.

Kate and William's split

© Mark Cuthbert The couple discussed their split during their engagement interview in 2010

"We were both very young," William said during his engagement interview with Kate in 2010, the year before their royal wedding. "We were both finding ourselves and such and being different characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

Kate added: "At the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it."

Kate's wedding guest style

The royal had previously made two wedding appearances with William in June 2005 and May 2006 respectively. For the former, Kate celebrated Will's friend Hugh Van Cutsem Jr.'s big day with Rose Astor in a cream blazer and Karen Millen skirt.

For his step-sister Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes' wedding, Kate looked beautiful in a DAY Birger et Mikkelsen brocade coat.

