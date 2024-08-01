Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene glitters in gold wedding guest dress with gravity-defying detail
Princess Charlene in a sequin gold dress© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Princess Charlene glitters in gold wedding guest dress with gravity-defying detail

Prince Albert's wife looked sensational for Princess Madeleine of Sweden's pre-wedding dinner

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene embodied awards season and looked like a real-life Emmy as she attended Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill's wedding celebrations.

The day before the royal wedding took place in June 2013, Madeleine's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted a private dinner at The Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Royals from around the world gathered for the celebrations, including Charlene and her husband Prince Albert.

Princess Charlene in a gold fishtail dress© Pascal Le Segretain
Charlene looked gorgeous in gold at Princess Madeleine of Sweden's pre-wedding dinner

Charlene oozed glamour in a shimmering golden sleeveless dress with a low V-neck, a fitted silhouette leading and a mermaid skirt that emphasised her trim figure. A matching sleeveless jacket with a statement Dracula collar completed the ensemble.

Beauty-wise, Charlene looked glowing in a shimmering makeup base with long dark lashes and subtle pink lipgloss. She styled her blonde pixie cut in a sleek straight style blowdried away from her face.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden.© Getty
The Princess donned a peplum corset and matching ruched skirt

The following day, Charlene served up more wedding guest dress inspiration in a mocha ensemble. She teamed a strapless ruched corset with a peplum waist with a matching fishtail floor-length skirt, adding a sheer chocolate brown bolero jacket around her shoulders.

The jacket had been removed as Charlene travelled by boat from The Royal Palace to Drottningholm Palace for Madeleine and Christopher's wedding reception dinner.

Princess Madeleine's royal wedding

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill on their wedding day, 2013© Getty
Princess Madeleine wore a wedding dress by Valentino

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and businessman Christopher exchanged vows in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace on 8 June 2013. The date is now doubly sentimental for the Swedish royals, whose two daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Adrienne were baptised on the same day and in the same location in 2014.

For the English and Swedish ceremony, the beautiful bride wore a Valentino gown with ivory-coloured Chantilly lace, a low back and a four-metre-long train. She later changed into a white ball gown that previously belonged to her mother Queen Silvia for the reception at Drottningholm Palace – a location that "means a lot" to the royal.

white strapless dress with bow on display© Getty
The royal bride's second wedding dress went on display during an exhibition at the Royal Palace

In an interview shortly before the wedding, Madeleine explained: "The wedding dinner will take place at Drottningholm's castle, which I am very happy about. Drottningholm Castle means a lot to me because I was born and raised there."

