Meghan Markle's striking wedding guest dress is uncannily similar to this Amazon steal

The Duchess of Sussex is one of the most influential fashion icons in the world, causing mass sell-outs as fans rush to purchase her exact outfits.

Sometimes, we're just too late to get our hands on the former Suits actress' wardrobe – whether it's a past-season buy, a repeat outfit, or a popular style flying off the shelves. In those cases, many royal fans keep their eagle eyes out for replicas.

© Getty Meghan was pretty in pleats at Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in 2018

The most recent spot by @meghansclosetchronicles was a gorgeous alternative to Meghan's wedding guest dress from 2018. Refined elegance is the royal's MO, which she proved once again as she joined her husband Prince Harry at his childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee's nuptials to photographer Daisy Jenks in Surrey.

© Mark Cuthbert The royal rocked Club Monaco

While Harry looked dapper in a morning suit with a tailcoat and a navy waistcoat, Meghan chose a coordinating colour-block midi dress by Canadian brand Club Monaco – which may have been a nod to her former Toronto home.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royals' most memorable wedding guest dresses of all time

A midnight blue button top was cinched at the waist with a leather belt before the material fell in pretty pleats to a green, pink and white skirt. Accessorising to perfection, Meghan added a black Philip Treacy hat, a box clutch by Kayu and Aquazzura heels.

The 'Shoanah Dress' retails for $348 and has been restocked several times, but the royal stamp of approval means it's never available for long. Luckily, fans can copy her style with a Karl Lagerfeld pleated frock, which is available for just $70 on Amazon or £88 if you're in the UK.

© Amazon

While the sleeveless neckline is slightly different to Meghan's it boasts the same belted waist and pleated colorful skirt – perfect for wedding season and beyond.

Meghan's wedding guest style

Charlie's nuptials was not the only time that Meghan has highlighted her sartorial prowess. The mother-of-two – who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry – knows the best colors and styles to make a statement at a wedding while making sure she doesn't upstage the bride.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore a bump-concealing navy coat dress to Princess Eugenie's wedding

Case in point, the gorgeous blue china print Oscar de la Renta maxi dress she was pictured wearing as she attended Prince Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale's Lincolnshire wedding in 2018.

That same year, she also rocked a navy coat dress to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in 2018. Pregnant at the time, the royal hid her baby bump in the midi dress from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy, alongside a matching hat by Noel Stewart and a blue clutch.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Sussex wore custom Givenchy

The pair later broke the news of their pregnancy to their close family members at Eugenie's wedding reception. Harry recalled in Spare: "At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study.

"He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his favorite view, straight down the Long Walk. He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for the fourth time. His wide smile warmed me."

© Getty Harry broke the news of Meghan's pregnancy at Eugenie's wedding

He added: "We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate. She was across the room, talking to Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



"So we went and told Kate, and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped - as I’d wished."