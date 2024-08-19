Princess Elisabeth copies satin wedding guest dress from three years ago

Queen Mathilde of Belgium's daughter Princess Elisabeth, 22, showcased her sartorial prowess as she attended Pal von Habsburg-Osterreich and Antonia Lütz's wedding.

The royal looked glowing in emerald green liquid satin that hugged her waist and fell into a flowing midi skirt. The Maje ‘Riannette’ dress, which is currently out of stock, features long billowing sleeves, a low V-neck and feminine ruffles detailing on the bodice.

© Shutterstock Princess Eleonore was pictured in the blue version in 2022

Her family members have a similar sense of style and have stepped out in the same dress in the past. In June 2022, Princess Eléonore of Belgium wore the navy version to the Queen Elisabeth Competition cello final at Bozar in Brussels, while Princess Laetitia Maria of Belgium rocked the same green one as Elisabeth in September 2021 at the wedding of Princess Maria Anunciata of Lichtenstein and Emanuele Musini at the Schottenkirche in Vienna.

© Schneider-Press/Frank Rol/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Laetitia Maria of Belgium chose the same wedding guest dress as Princess Elisabeth in 2021

Elisabeth coordinated her look with a matching Maison Fabienne Delvigne clutch bag and a woven headpiece in her long blonde curls.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits of all time

With her hair tucked behind her ears, the Oxford student – who will study for a two-year master's degree at the prestigious Harvard University in Boston – showed off her gold earrings, which fans may recognise from her mother's wardrobe. The statement Delphine Nardin leaf earrings were previously worn by Mathilde as far back as 2013.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth has graduated from Oxford

She teamed them with a long pendant necklace from Maje which features a coin with a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Elisabeth joined other royals such as Prince Guillaume and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg for the wedding on 27 July at Bonn Minster Church.

The new Archduchess Antonia looked stunning in what appeared to be a white co-ord consisting of a V-neck peplum top with turned-up sleeves and an A-line skirt. She completed her elegant bridal look with a diamond tiara secured into her updo.

© Getty Queen Mathilde's daughter often wears bold colours



Days later, Elisabeth flew to Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics where she was pictured with her siblings, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eleonore. They dressed down in matching striped T-shirts and caps to shield themselves from the sunshine as they visited the Olympic Village and Lotto Belgium House and watched the 100m hurdles.

© JASPER JACOBS Princess Elisabeth co-ordinated with her siblings at the Olympics

While her appearance was very low-key, the princess' signature style is bold, dopamine-inducing outfits, from blues to pinks and head-to-toe red.

© Patrick van Katwijk The royal rocked fuschia for the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah of Jordan in 2023

One of her most notable outfits was at the royal wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan last year when she perfected the Barbiecore trend in a fuschia pink cape gown from Essential Antwerp, paired with matching shoes and a matching handbag.

READ: Why Princess Kate isn't wearing her wedding ring