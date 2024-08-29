Kate Middleton and Prince William snapped giggling at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in unearthed photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have a strained relationship now, but rewind to 2018 and Prince William was Prince Harry's best man at his wedding.
The Sussexes tied the knot on 19 May in a spectacular ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, surrounded by many members of the royal family.
Lots of images of the big day have circulated online since, but have you seen this unearthed snap of Prince William and his wife Princess Kate looking relaxed, happy and sharing a giggle in the back of the car?
The pair were joined by their son Prince George, who was a pageboy on the day and as Kate waves joyfully at the crowds, they both have beaming open-mouthed smiles, appearing to be giggling as they admired the gathering of people outside the venue.
While William wore his military dress and looked incredibly smart, his wife Kate looked demure in a pastel yellow coat dress with a beautiful floral headpiece.
The wedding marked Kate's first official public appearance after the birth of her son Prince Louis in April – and she certainly seemed in good spirits.
There was one moment which came during the ceremony, where the royals had to work to maintain a smile though and that was when Bishop Michael Curry gave an enthusiastic sermon lasting a whopping 14 minutes.
Prince William had a polite smile on his face, while the then-Prince Charles decided to look down during the chat. Princess Kate held it together with a pursed smile and Zara Tindall was left open-mouthed during the moment. You have to see the funny moment for yourself!
As well as being joined by an array of royals, the couple said 'I do' in front of a plethora of famous faces with their 600-strong guest list. Their star-studded pals included the likes of Victoria Beckham, Elton John and Serena Williams.
Oprah Winfrey was also in attendance, and she was very impressed by the nuptials. The presenter spoke out about her experience of the royal wedding in a piece in O, The Oprah Magazine.
She reminisced: "I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no-one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!'
"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into. And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."