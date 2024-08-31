Angelina Jolie opens up about 'betrayal' amid ongoing Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has revealed there are few people she trusts after being "betrayed a lot".

The Maria star, 49, reflected on some of the personal experiences she's had that led to her having a very small circle of friends who she can turn to in times of need.

In a revealing new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina was asked which "close friend" she would call in the middle of the night – but the actress admitted she didn't have many.

"I don't really have those kinds of relationships," she stated. "Maybe it's losing your parent young. Maybe it's working."

She added: "Maybe it's being somebody who's been betrayed a lot.

"I don't have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."

One of those "few" is Cambodian-American human rights activist Loung Ung.

"Loung is one of my closest friends. My mother was very close to me. I lost her," she added, referring to her mother Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 from ovarian and breast cancer.

"I've had a few friends over the years not be there for my family in their hour of need."

Angelina has no problem keeping her circle of friends small. "I have a couple of people that I trust. What did Maria Callas die with? Two trusted people," she added, referring to the late American-Greek soprano who she portrays in Maria.

The Maleficent star also shared her preferred way to relax, revealing: "If somebody wants to watch bad TV and order Thai food, I'm the first one to put the fuzzy socks on and sit next to them. I like to be with people I love. I'm not somebody begging to be alone."

She explained: "I'm not that person that feels like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be alone so I could have my guilty pleasures.' Because usually my guilty pleasure is being with somebody. I love doing something that makes them happy. That really does make me happy."

While she declined to discuss her divorce from Brad Pitt, she did share that she is currently residing in Los Angeles because of it.

Angelina and Brad's legal battle over their divorce and shared assets has gone on for several years now, despite first filing in 2016 and being declared legally single in 2019.

"I have to be here from a divorce. But as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she said, referring to her and Brad’s 16-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Sharing an insight into her family dynamic, Angelina continued: "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety.

"I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Sharing her future plans once she becomes an empty nester, she said: "[After Los Angeles,] I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

