Brad Pitt accused of acting 'like a spoiled child' amid court battles with ex Angelina Jolie

Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in legal battles for the past five years

In the midst of their ongoing legal feud, Brad Pitt, 60, now faces allegations of behaving like a 'spoiled child' and 'looting' Château Miraval, the French vineyard he co-owned with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

These claims have been made in the latest legal documents filed, further stirring the pot of the former couple's seemingly never-ending courtroom drama. The esteemed Château Miraval, located in the heart of Provence, was a joint acquisition by Brad and Angelina back in 2008, costing around $28 million.

This grand vineyard and its wine production business was equally co-owned by the former power couple. Brad now stands accused of squandering millions on self-indulgent projects, including the renovation of a swimming pool and the construction of a recording studio. This was revealed in a lawsuit filed by Nouvel, Angelina's previous investment company.

The Chateux Miraval

The actress relinquished her stake in Nouvel to a Russian tycoon in 2021, an act which, according to the lawyers, exacerbated Pitt's actions at the winery. The actor’s actions were reportedly termed 'childish' and likened to a 'blatant money grab' in the lawsuit seen by the Financial Times.

The legal document reportedly claimed that Pitt went to extreme lengths to assert control over the winery, allegedly stripping the rosé producer of its assets.Angelina’s lawyers have challenged Brad's self-proclamation as a vintner, instead arguing that he 'trades in illusions, not soil and grapes.'

Brad and Angelina in 2015

They suggest that while Brad certainly took pleasure in the fruits of the labour of French workers, he is far from being a vineyard owner in the traditional sense.

Brad’s alleged endeavour to commandeer Château Miraval is merely the latest episode in a series of legal battles sparked by the couple's contentious split in 2016.

Insights into the couple's shared history in the south of France were brought to light in Vanity Fair last month, courtesy of the couple's former head of security, winemakers, real estate agents, and other insiders.

Brad Pitt

The article suggested that an initial agreement was reached in 2021 whereby Brad would purchase Angelina's share of the business.

However, the deal fell through when Brad attempted to introduce a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prohibit Angelina from discussing the infamous 2016 incident on their private jet involving their children.

Representatives for Brad claim that the idea of an NDA was initially broached by Angelina, and when Brad began to negotiate the agreement's content, Angelina withdrew from the deal.

Shortly thereafter, Angelina sold her share in Nouvel to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who has been labelled an 'oligarch' by the US Treasury Department.

It seems that the couple had a mutual agreement to maintain the $160 million Château Miraval business and agreed not to sell without the other's consent. However, Angelina disputes the existence of such an agreement, according to Vanity Fair.

Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie out and about in NYC

Upon the announcement of his new business partners via a 2021 press release, Brad discovered that his former wife had 'secretly' sold her stake in Nouvel.

Brad’s lawyers claim that Shefler aimed to leverage his relationship with the A-list actor to enhance his own reputation.

Angelina viewed the sale as a legitimate business decision, according to Vanity Fair. The outlet stated that in an effort to protect her own mental health, she found what she believed to be a suitable business partner for Brad In contrast, Brad perceived this sale as a 'betrayal.'

Their shared history, six children, and mutual ventures continue to entangle them in personal and professional disputes, even five years after their high-profile split.