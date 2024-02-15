Brad Pitt, 60, celebrates new chapter with girlfriend Ines, 34, after finalizing divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ushered in a refreshing new phase in his personal life. The acclaimed actor, who recently turned 60, is said to be cohabitating with his significant other, Ines de Ramon.

According to People, the 34-year-old jewelry executive, whose companionship with Brad began gracing headlines in late 2022, has reportedly moved into the star's residence, signaling a deeper commitment in their burgeoning relationship.

The duo first captured public attention in November 2022, and reports at the time indicated that their romance had been blossoming for a few months.

© Getty Brad Pitt has moved in with his girlfriend

The Fight Club," celebrated his milestone birthday in December with Ines by his side, marking the occasion amidst a break from filming his latest racing movie.

While the pair haven't yet graced the red carpet together officially, they made a notable appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

© Shutterstock Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly began dating last year

There, Brad had the honor of presenting his good friend Bradley Cooper with the prestigious Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

In captured exclusive photos in HELLO!, Brad and Ines were seen comfortably seated together, just behind Bradley and his Maestro co-star Carey Mulligan, enjoying the event's festivities.

© HELLO! Brad Pitt whispers in girlfriend Ines' ear

For the evening affair at the Arlington Theater, Brad opted for a classic dark-brown suit, while Ines exuded elegance in a high-necked teal halter dress.

One striking image showed Brad leaning in, sharing a private moment with a beaming Ines, perhaps whispering a shared jest or word of affection.

Despite Brad's preference for a discreet entrance, avoiding the glare of the red carpet, his presence on stage to celebrate Bradley Cooper was met with rapturous applause, a testament to his enduring star power.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon

His humorous mention of enjoying a "free trip to Santa Barbara" while presenting the award injected a dose of his well-known charm and wit into the ceremony.

The narrative of Brad's life is punctuated by the evolution of his living spaces as much as his professional and personal milestones. In March of the previous year, Brad bid farewell to the expansive Los Feliz estate that had been a cornerstone of his life for almost three decades.

The initial acquisition of the property from Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for $1.7 million marked the beginning of Brad's tenure in the historic neighborhood. Over time, the estate expanded to incorporate various amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating rink, crafted across adjacent lots to the original mansion.

© Getty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finalizing their divorce

However, the Babylon star chose to exchange this sprawling 1.9-acre haven for a more modest property within the L.A. region.The Los Feliz home was not just a residence but a sanctuary where Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie nurtured their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The high-profile couple, whose separation in 2016 sent ripples through the media, are currently in the final stages of their divorce proceedings.

Ines, too, has navigated the waters of change in her personal life. Formerly married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, the pair quietly parted ways in 2022 after three years of marriage.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.