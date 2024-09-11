Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard breaks silence on 'open marriage' claims

Dax Shepard has responded to claims that he and his wife Kristen Bell are swingers.

The 49-year-old and his wife of 11 years are very open when it comes to discussing their relationship – but they won't be inviting any other couples to join in their fun.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kristen Bell shares glimpse inside $4.3m LA home

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, Dax discussed "the most exciting story" he had read about him and Kristen.

"The most exciting tabloid story was that we were Hollywood swingers," he told host Drew Barrymore, adding: "We were swingers, and we hosted swing parties. This was in the tabloids."

Dax explained that his Hollywood friends found the rumors highly amusing and couldn't help but play up to the story.

"My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, 'How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?'

© Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013

"And they were joking, of course, because they know us, and they know we're not hosting swinger parties."

He added: "It was great to receive a text from [Jimmy] Kimmel saying, 'My feelings are quite hurt that Molly and I weren't invited to this swingers party.'"

© Getty Images Kristen and Dax met through mutual friends

Reaffirming that he and Kristen are completely monogamous, Dax stated: "There's a lot of hot couples out there, but we haven't crossed that divide with anyone."

Dax does have experience with open relationships, however, as he was in one prior to meeting Kristen, and this caused some tension in their relationship early on.

"There was a ton of jealousy, for pretty good reasons," he previously revealed on another episode of The Drew Barrymore Show when discussing the early years of his romance with Kristen.

© Getty Images Kristen and Dax have been married for 11 years

"I had been in an open relationship for nine years; I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her [Kristen] to be concerned about."

Dax – who has also been open about his battles with addiction – and Kristen had both come out of relationships and initially, the Frozen actress said there were "no sparks whatsoever" when they were introduced in 2007.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple share two daughters

However, she added during an interview on Today: "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

The two actors met at a birthday party for their mutual friend, producer Shauna Robertson.

© Getty Images Kristen says she fell in love first

Speaking of her first impression of Dax when they met at the sushi restaurant where the party was taking place, Kristen told Today in 2019: "The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like: 'This guy can talk!'"

Two weeks after their first meeting, the Veronica Mars and Parenthood stars met again at a hockey game. This time, they began to show more of an interest in each other.

© Instagram The couple are private about sharing images of their daughters

"[We] started to flirt, left, and then a day after that I get a text that says 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?'" Kristen told Today. "And I was like 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

The couple now happily live together in their $4.3 million LA mansion with their daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine.