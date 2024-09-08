Dick Van Dyke praises wife Arlene Silver at latest public appearance: 'You may think of the word nepotism'

Dick Van Dyke has nothing but love for his partner of nearly two decades, Arlene Silver, who he first met in 2006 and tied the knot with in 2012.

The 98-year-old screen icon was full of praise for her when he picked up a history-making prize at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for his 98th birthday special on CBS.

The win puts him in a tie with the late Norman Lear (who also happened to be a close friend of Van Dyke's) for the oldest winner in Creative Arts Emmys history.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke's health routine at 98 will seriously surprise you

He took to the stage after the win amid a rapturous reception from the crowd, joined by his wife, 52, who is a producer on the special. "Thank you, that reception, I cannot tell you what it means. I'm 99 next month," he quipped before breaking into a quickstep to display his impressive agility for his age.

Van Dyke then turned the attention over to his wife, saying: "The young lady who got this award, you may think of the word nepotism and I would understand it, but this lady got the job all by herself as producer of the Dick Van Dyke special because she knows me inside and out, and knows how I work, and don't take no sass from anybody. Arlene Van Dyke!"

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Arlene, a make-up artist who met the Mary Poppins actor while on the job all those years ago, then took to the mic herself and said: "Thank you so much."

MORE: Dick Van Dyke's revelation about much younger wife and $50 million fortune

"It is a honor to spend my life with you... We got four nominations that put love, heart and soul into the show. To honor you, you've created endless joy and playfulness for generations to come."

© Getty Images The actor tied Norman Lear as the oldest winner at the ceremony

The actor has fondly spoken about his relationship with his wife on several occasions, with Arlene always by his side for his biggest moments and even during his interviews. Despite the 46-year age gap, the couple have developed a reputation for being extremely loving during appearances.

MORE: Dick Van Dyke reveals what's most heartbreaking about turning 98 in rare interview



In a recent interview with Forbes, Van Dyke spoke about his upcoming 99th birthday in December and elaborated on his health regime, crediting Arlene, in fact, for keeping him fit and young.

© Getty Images The actor also took a moment to praise his wife at the Daytime Emmys earlier this year

"It's getting more important," he said of staying in shape. "I'm only about [then five] months from 99, so I find it the legs – I would tell everybody who's getting old – get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on."

MORE: Dick Van Dyke at 98 is as energetic as ever – see him now

"I put a book out years ago called Keep Moving, so I still exercise everyday. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it – keeping moving."

© Getty Images "She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more everyday."

"Oh my god! I don't think I'd even be here, to tell you that truth," he gushed of her influence on his life. "She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more everyday. We're just getting closer and closer."