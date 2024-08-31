Kate Winslet shares glimpse into very private marriage with husband Edward Abel Smith

Kate Winslet is extremely private when it comes to her marriage – but she has shared a rare glimpse into her relationship with her husband, Edward 'Ned' Abel Smith.

The Titanic star, 47, has been married for 12 years and admitted that she knew Edward was 'the one' after he helped her and her children escape during a terrifying incident on his uncle, Richard Branson's Necker Island.

Kate and Edward had only met a few days before they were both guests on the island, but disaster struck when a house Kate and her kids were staying in caught fire when it was hit by lightning during a storm.

After Edward helped Kate and her children, Mia, now 23, and Joe, now 20, get out with only their passports, their love story began.

"It was very clear to me that this was the person I was supposed to follow through life. And I still feel exactly that way now," Kate told The Telegraph.

She added: "[Ned] looks after everybody. He's wonderful. We literally do life together, we really do. He's always jumped from project to project, and when I met him, he was setting up a music festival."

© Getty Images Kate knew Edward was 'the one' when he saved her from a house fire

When they first met, Edward was using the surname Rocknroll – he has since changed it back to Abel Smith – which Kate was unaware of at the time.

"When someone told me, I thought, that's brilliant, because the funny thing is, he's not remotely rock and roll. He's Mr Vegan Yoga. He's just the life and soul."

She added: "Ned and I, we are real-life optimists. When you live with someone who wakes up, opens the curtains, and says, 'Hello, the world!' you just think, yes, I am going to sign up for life."

© Getty Images The couple married in 2012

Speaking about their first encounter in 2017, Kate told People: "He was a complete stranger, we met, and then the next day the house burnt down.

"I believe strangers can meet and their lives can change so much that they simply can't go back to being the person they once were," she continued.

© Getty Images Kate and Edward share one son

"[He and I] very much went through that together. Even now, I often times find myself looking for an item of clothing or a book or something and I go, 'Where have I put that?' And Ned will look at me and go, 'Did it get burnt in the fire?'"

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2012. They welcomed their son, Bear Blaze, in 2013.

© Getty Images Edward is incredibly supportive of Kate and her career

Ever since their marriage, the English actress has been full of praise for the balance and inspiration her husband brings to her life. "My creative life in the last few years has been really, really, colorful for me," Kate said in an interview with People in 2015.

"And I've really really enjoyed being able to embrace that," she continued. "I have a wonderful man in my life who is so incredibly supportive that makes it possible for me to have those experiences. It's been a really fun time."

