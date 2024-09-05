Lady Gaga makes 'family' reveal with fiancé Michael Polansky and says she's the healthiest she's ever been

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's relationship is as strong as can be, with the couple going official with their engagement at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris this July.

At the latest Venice Film Festival, for the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, the 38-year-old songstress and the 46-year-old tech CEO put their romance front and center, as well as her massive engagement ring.

As the cover star for Vogue's October issue, the "Die With a Smile" singer spoke candidly about her upcoming turn in the Joker sequel, her return to pop music, and, of course, being with Michael.

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," she gushed during her conversation of her fiancé. She revealed also that their engagement was actually a closely kept secret for a while, as he actually popped the question to her after a day of rock climbing back in April.

Gaga shared that it was actually her mother Cynthia who first met Michael back in 2019 at a philanthropic event and excitedly told her daughter: "I think I just met your husband."

Gaga's response? "'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"

That December, Gaga was invited to a house party for Napster founder and Michael's close friend Sean Parker's 40th birthday, and thought that was her chance to finally meet the tech CEO herself.

"I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation."

Michael himself told Vogue that he was told the singer was looking for him immediately after arriving at the shindig. "I didn't know much about her and honestly wasn't sure what to expect. I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness — she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."

After a lengthy correspondence over the phone, they went on their first date and sparks quickly flew before the first wave of Covid-19 lockdowns hit. However, they combated that by isolating together for a year in Malibu.

"I feel very grateful that I wasn't alone," the "Poker Face" hitmaker said. "I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."

"But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy. I feel like the last time they heard from me — in this way — was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place. I struggled for, like, many years before that."

She continued: "But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."

Gaga also spoke candidly about her family life with Michael, having been open in the past as well about wanting to be a mother down the line. "Being on the same page is essential to keeping a family all together," she commented.