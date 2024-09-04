Jada Pinkett Smith shares cryptic message about marriage as she makes unexpected decision

Jada Pinkett Smith has left fans guessing after she shared a cryptic post about marriage before setting her Instagram account to private.

The 52-year-old actress – who is married to Will Smith – made the decision after she shared a message that claimed women are "not worthy" unless they "belong to someone".

Jada posted a photo of text that read: "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy."

Captioning the post, she penned: "Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized."

Jada continued, according to People: "We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme...

"If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures."

© Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Will and Jada secretly separated in 2016

She concluded: "We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday."

Jada's post came one day after she shared a carousel of photos which included one of her riding a jet ski with an unidentified man.

© Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Will and Jada have kept fans guessing about their marriage

"Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways," she wrote. "Can't wait to share. Till then…I'm just embracing the last of the summer vibez."

The Gotham actress' cryptic posts come after she admitted that she and Will are "still figuring it out" when it comes to the state of their marriage.

© Getty Images Jada said she and Will are 'still figuring it out'

Last year, Jada shocked fans when she announced that they had been living separate lives for seven years after quietly separating in 2016.

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she told People. "We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

© Instagram Jada said she needs to love Will 'freely'

Speaking of their split in November during an interview with Fearne Cotton on her podcast Happy Place, Jada said: "The biggest problem was that we were in that power struggle of romanticism…what we believed that the other person needed to be in order to feel good.

"I just wanted to be his everything, I wanted him to be my everything, I wanted to be so absorbed. And that wasn't quite it either."

Jada added: "I know people are confused, but I don't know what to tell you. Having space, but never wanting to leave each other's side. That's what those years of separation taught us… I need to love him freely."

© Getty Images Jada said she and Will won't ever divorce

Whatever their relationship looks like now, they are in it for the long haul as Jada has insisted several times that divorce from Will is not an option.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said during her Today interview. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."