Jamie Oliver shares unearthed photos from three weddings with 'incredible' wife Jools

Jamie Oliver reminisced on all three of his wedding days as he wished his beloved wife Jools a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The Naked Chef star took to Instagram to share several unearthed photographs from his first wedding in 2000, as well as snaps from the couple's whirlwind 24th anniversary wedding in Las Vegas and their intimate family vow renewal celebration with their children in the Maldives last year.

WATCH: Inside Jamie and Jools Oliver's family life with five kids

Dedicating the post to his wife, Jamie penned: "Happy 50th birthday my darling @joolsoliver 50!!! I can’t believe it. Where has the time gone? What a journey we have had together my goodness!! You still look young and beautiful babe, I love you so much."

Jools celebrated her 50th birthday

Jamie, who shares five children Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 15, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, with his wife, continued: "Thank you for being the most incredible wife, best friend, you’re the most wonderful bonkers, fun, hilarious, iconic, weird and wonderful human I’ve ever met. You're the most incredible mum thank you for being you. I hope you have the best birthday day and week ever."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools' first wedding featured an Elvis impersonator

One unearthed photo from their first nuptials at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, gave fans a closer look at Jools' beautiful satin strapless bridal gown, which she paired with a billowing veil and white heels.

In the snap, the young couple laughed as they caught eyes at the altar, in which they were treated to a performance by an Elvis impersonator.

Channelling their love for the late star, the couple chose to renew their vows on their 24th wedding anniversary at Graceland Wedding Chapel, for a service also conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

© Instagram The Naked Chef and his wife posed outside Vegas' iconic Wedding Chapel when they renewed their vows earlier this year

Reflecting on their magical Maldives vow renewal in 2023, Jamie shared several photographs from the romantic day, in which they exchanged vows alongside their five children.

"We'd never been on what you would call a posh holiday, a white sand holiday, so we went to the Maldives which was very different," Jamie said on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's podcast, NewlyWeds.

"I was a bit embarrassed about the whole thing, if I'm really honest, and I wasn't so into it until we got there, and then when we got there, actually I think I probably enjoyed it more than anyone. It was just so nice," he said.

"The first time you get married, it's like, it just feels a bit awkward and embarrassing with all your family there. But if you ever get married again, if you get to 10 years or 20 years, the words are different. Because you've earned every single line and it was really, really emotional."