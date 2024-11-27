Jamie Oliver shares never-before-seen photos from inside lavish Essex mansion for special reason

Celebrations are in order for Jools Oliver, who turned 50 on Wednesday, and to celebrate, her doting husband Jamie marked the occasion with a slew of unseen family photos.

Taking to his Instagram account, the TV chef, 49, filled his feed and stories with snaps dedicated to his beloved, including photos from their beautiful wedding back in 2000.

Captioning the post, Jamie wrote: "Slay queen!! Happy 50th birthday, my darling @joolsoliver. 50!!! I can’t believe it [red love heart emoji]. Where has the time gone? What a journey we have had together, my goodness! You still look young and beautiful, babe. I love you so much.

"Thank you for being the most incredible wife, best friend. You’re the most wonderful, bonkers, fun, hilarious, iconic, weird, and wonderful human I’ve ever met [red love heart emoji]. You’re the most incredible mum. Thank you for being you. I hope you have the best birthday day and week ever. Here’s to the next 50 years!!! J x x x x x x."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life

Other wonderful photos included never-before-seen shots with their five children: Poppy Honey, 22; Daisy Boo, 21; Petal Blossom, 15; Buddy Bear, 13; and seven-year-old River Rocket, inside their incredible family mansion in Essex.

Friends and fans joined in with special messages. "A life in pictures. Just gorgeous. In particular, that last picture is absolutely breathtaking. HB Jools [red love heart emoji]," one follower wrote.

Jools' incredible birthday celebrations

The mother-of-four's birthday celebrations kicked off early this year, and on Friday, Jools and her closest friends and family started the revelry with an exciting evening out at Yiamas, a traditional Greek restaurant in Essex.

© Instagram Jools' birthday celebrations kicked off last week

The evening was incredibly lively and saw Jamie's mum, Sally, and sister, Anne-Marie, dancing on the tables.

© Instagram The TV chef shared a fabulous photo of his mum and sister

Jools looked gorgeous, wearing a glittery silver top, matching oversized earrings shaped like large hearts, and pointed-toe silver shoes.

Alongside photos from the evening, Jamie wrote: "And so @joolsoliver's 50th birthday celebrations begin. She organised a family party at @yiamas_essexrestaurant, which was absolutely fantastic. What a night it was! Great food, dancing, plate smashing, so much fun, and the staff were absolutely amazing."