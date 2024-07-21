Jools Oliver shares rarely-seen area of family home following major celebration

Jools Oliver and her husband Jamie recently shared their pride as their eldest son Buddy, 13, is following in his dad's footsteps.

But on Sunday, the doting mum posted a more tongue-in-cheek look at family life, when she shared the change that Buddy had made to a secluded area of the family's vast garden.

Uploading an image of a rope ladder attached to a tree to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-five teased: "Summer holidays officially started [green heart emoji]. Bud's been building all sorts of camps… First project his treehouse… Was very proud to show us this so far [laughing and heart emojis]."

A wide expanse of grass could be seen behind the tree, with more trees in the distance. Jamie has previously shared glimpses of the couple's garden closer to the house, including a new feature gate which his family posed beside when they got together for an Easter celebration.

More excitement was in order last month, when the long-time couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas in honour of their 24th wedding anniversary.

© Instagram The devoted mum shared a sweet image of Buddy's treehouse attempt

Jamie and Jools' glam vow renewals

The couple, who originally tied the knot back in 2000, said "I do" for a third time on their 24th anniversary. Jetting across the pond, Jamie and Jools visited Graceland Wedding Chapel where their service was conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

At the time, Jamie told his Instagram followers: "Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years!!! Love you – Las Vegas baby!! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun, Jamie xxx."

© Instagram The couple renewed their vows in June

The celebrity chef and his wife have since shared a string of previously unseen snapshots from their lavish celebrations, including several photos from their time exploring Las Vegas, and a wholesome snapshot of the pair posing for a car selfie on the day of their wedding vow renewal.

© Instagram The pair had a fabulous time

On their big day, Jools, 49, eschewed typical bridal attire in favour of skinny blue jeans, a white lace top and suede cowboy boots. She accessorised with a bridal-inspired pearl hair clip and added a slick of red lipstick for a touch of glamour.

Jamie, meanwhile, looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit, a crisp white shirt and sunglasses. The duo originally exchanged vows back in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for just over eight years.

© William Conran - PA Images Jamie and Jools' first ceremony in 2000

Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents house nearby. Meanwhile, in April last year, the happy couple opted to renew their wedding vows for the first time in the Maldives.

The occasion was a family affair with all of their five children in attendance.

© Instagram The couple with daughter Daisy

The Olivers' family life

Aside from Buddy, lovebirds Jools and Jamie are also doting parents to daughters Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, and Petal, 15 and youngest son River, who is seven years old.

© Instagram Jools and her mum in the family's garden

The couple purchased a spacious Essex property for their large brood back in 2019. The amazing country property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds are also home to another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.