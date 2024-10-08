Jamie Oliver's 'awkward and embarrassing' wedding with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver described his three weddings with his wife Jools as "embarrassing" as the couple opened up about their marriage during a joint appearance on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's Newlyweds podcast.

The conversation turned to the celebrity chef and his wife's recent Las Vegas vow renewal, which came shortly after their wedding celebrations in the Maldives.

© William Conran - PA Images Jamie and Jools got married at All Saints Church in Essex in 2000

In retrospect, Jools had positive things to say about both. "The Maldives was romantic and Elvis was fun," she said as she recalled the road trip she had planned, ending with a surprise ceremony that Jamie said "wasn't really planned."

While The Naked Chef star Jamie also looks back with fond memories today, he admitted that he wasn't as positive ahead of his first wedding in Essex in 2000, and his beachside vow renewal in front of children Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 15, Buddy, 14, and River, eight, in 2023. See inside their family life...

"We were going to renew our vows at 20 years and then COVID happened so it was obviously 23. The girls were leaving for university and stuff, so it did feel like the nest was starting to break up," began Jamie, before discussing their "posh" holiday.

"We'd never been on what you would call a posh holiday, a white sand holiday, so we went to the Maldives which was very different.

© Instagram The Naked Chef and his wife posed outside Vegas' iconic Wedding Chapel in 2024

"I was a bit embarrassed about the whole thing, if I'm really honest, and I wasn't so into it until we got there, and then when we got there, actually I think I probably enjoyed it more than anyone. It was just so nice," he said.

The Jamie's 15-Minute Meals author also described his first ceremony 24 years ago as "awkward and embarrassing", but said he has come to appreciate the meaning behind his vows.

"The first time you get married, it's like, it just feels a bit awkward and embarrassing with all your family there. But if you ever get married again, if you get to 10 years or 20 years, the words are different. Because you've earned every single line and it was really, really emotional.

© Dave Benett The couple revealed friendship and letting go of grudges were important factors in their 24-year marriage

"The words are still the same words, but they mean different things. Basically, like shit we've done it like, wow. And then you look around, there's all these amazing kids that you've made. Yeah, it was incredible," he said.

When former Made in Chelsea stars Jamie and Sophie asked the couple how they've maintained a happy 24-year marriage, Jools cited comedy and friendship as the most important factors.

Meanwhile, Jamie candidly admitted that they don't always get along, but they've learnt not to hold grudges or get disillusioned in their relationship.

Essex wedding

Jamie and Jools had been dating for eight years before they tied the knot

Jamie and Jools originally exchanged vows in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex following an eight-year relationship.

Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

Jools was a beautiful bride in a strapless column wedding dress by Neil Cunningham, a lace veil and ivory Jimmy Choo court shoes, while Jamie wore a powder blue suit.

Maldives wedding

Jamie rocked the same outfit in 2023 when they renewed their vows in front of their kids, while his wife chose a boho off-the-shoulder wedding dress complete with a ruffled design and a leg slit.

"Morning all, me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest," Jamie gushed in his caption.

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter."

Vegas wedding

© Instagram Jamie admitted their Las Vegas wedding wasn't planned

They chose another destination wedding for their 24th anniversary. Jamie and Jools were pictured looking casual at the Graceland Wedding Chapel for a service conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Jools wore jeans and a lace bridal white top, while Jamie chose a grey suit with an open shirt.

At the time, Jamie told his Instagram followers: "Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years!!! Love you – Las Vegas baby!! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun, Jamie xxx."

