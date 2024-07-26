Jamie Oliver's wife Jools' three engagement rings following heartfelt graveyard proposal

Jamie and Jools Oliver started dating aged 17, and after an eight-year relationship, the celebrity chef organised a sentimental proposal.

Jools was paying tribute to her father – who had passed away from a stroke in 1997 – by laying a wreath on his grave on Christmas Eve in 1999.

She later explained it was "his way, I think, of asking my dad's permission to marry me."

While they haven't shared many details about the proposal or the engagement ring, Jools, whose real name is Juliette Norton, has been spotted with several rings on her left hand over the past two decades.

On their wedding day in June 2000, Jools wore one simple silver band with no engagement ring in sight – it is traditionally placed on the right hand for the ceremony so it can later be stacked on top of the wedding ring.

Later that year, Jools abided by this unspoken rule, choosing a delicate diamond in a bezel setting.

"This a stunning platinum ring, featuring a 1.5-carat round brilliant cut diamond in a bezel setting. The diamond is possibly VVS1 clarity, making the ring worth an estimated £8,000," said engagement ring expert Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds.

Fast-forward to 2005 and she had added a third band to the stack – a diamond and pink-stoned eternity ring that sat in between the other two.

"Jools’ ring from Jamie is a gorgeous white gold eternity ring, featuring alternating round brilliant cut white diamonds and pink sapphires, each approximately 0.1 carats. The diamonds are likely VS1 clarity, making the ring worth an estimated £1,950," said Laura.

By 2013, Jools had swapped her signet engagement ring and pink gem band for a sparkling diamond on a pave band.

"Jools’ third ring from Jamie is a classic white gold ring, featuring a 1-carat round brilliant cut diamond in a 4-prong setting with smaller embedded diamonds. The central diamond is likely VS2 clarity, making the ring worth an estimated £5,000," Laura explained.

She added that the rings are a perfect reflection of the couple's marriage. "Eternity rings are a symbol of everlasting love and commitment, bezel settings signify strength and security, and her classic 4-prong ring features a timeless design displaying their commitment to the tradition of marriage," the expert said.

Three weddings

Jamie married Jools on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, before hosting a reception in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

The bride looked stunning in a strapless ivory Neil Cunningham wedding dress, which she accessorised with a lace veil and ivory Kimmy Choo court shoes.

Jamie, meanwhile, looked dapper in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues – a look he recreated for their vow renewal in 2023.

The pair wanted to celebrate with their children Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket.

"Seeing the children’s little faces made the whole experience so special," Jools wrote next to photos of the couple's beachside wedding in the Maldives. She wore a bohemian off-the-shoulder wedding dress complete with a gorgeous, ruffled design and a high-leg slit.

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Jamie revealed why they decided to have a second wedding.

He explained: "It was my wife’s idea and I thought I’d go along with it. Saying the vows a second time around actually meant something more – you’ve earned it rather than just saying it, and I loved it. It was actually a very nice thing to do, very romantic, and I ended up enjoying it more than anyone else."

Finally, the pair jetted to Las Vegas for a ceremony with an Elvis impersonator for their 24th anniversary in June 2024.

Marriage comments

Jamie and Jools have taken every opportunity to praise one another throughout their 24-year marriage.

"I feel very lucky. I started dating Jools when I was 18. She’s been a really solid and utterly important part of my life and my job’s quite exacting.

"It expects quite a lot, and she’s my rock. She allows me to do my thing but then come home and be me … And I think she still quite likes me, which is really nice," he told Australian Women's Weekly in an interview.

