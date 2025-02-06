Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos
Subscribe
Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos
Split image of Chrysi Vardinogianni with Prince Nikolaos and Queen Anne-Marie smiling© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos

Nikolaos and Chrysí are due to marry on Friday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni will be getting married on Friday and before their big day, the couple celebrated with members of the Greek and Spanish royal families.

The couple's upcoming nuptials will be incredibly intimate, with reports suggesting that just 60 people will be in attendance. As such, their wedding dinner featured a slimmed down guests list of their family members, including Queen Anne-Marie and Queen Sofia of Spain. Princess Theodora and husband Matthew Kumar also made a rare joint appearance for the meal.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Relive the most expensive royal weddings of all time

The future groom and bride to be smiled as they were seen arriving, while other members of the family arrived in separate cars.

See the best photos from the event below…

1/8

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos walking down a street© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Nikolaos and Chrysí arrive

Nikolaos and Chrysí were a picture of love as they smiled and laughed with each other while arriving for the intimate gathering.

2/8

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos walking near a restaurant© PAPADAKIS PRESS

The couple's outfits

The next time we see the pair, they'll likely be in their stunning wedding outfits. For this event, Nikolaos wore a sleek blue suit, while Chrysí wore black trousers and a checkered coat.

3/8

Queen Anne-Marie getting out of a car© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Anne-Marie's arrival

The mother of the groom looked radiant as she arrived at the event. The former Queen of Greece looked opulent in her coat and earrings.

4/8

Queen Anne-Marie getting out of a car© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Royal accessories

The 78-year-old carried a gleaming clutch bag with her as she stepped out of her car. Princess Theodora and her new husband, Matthew Kumar, joined her for the journey.

5/8

Princess Theodora and Queen Anne-Marie getting out of a car© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Princess Theodora

Theodora had joined her mother at the previous day's rehearsal dinner. For Wednesday, Anne-Marie wrapped up in a beige coat while Theodora wore a black coat with a floral dress.

6/8

Matthew Kumar walking with Princess Theodora© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Theodora and Matthew

Princess Theodora and her husband Matthew Kumar were the most recent Greek royals to marry, with the pair tying the knot in September 2024.

7/8

Queen Sofia smiling with a group of people© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Queen Sofia

The former Queen of Spain, Sofia, is the groom's aunt, and she looked delighted to join her nephew.

8/8

Prince Constantine-Alexios getting out of a white car© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Prince Constantine-Alexios

Constantine-Alexios looked incredibly dashing as he stepped out to support his uncle.

The Greek royals – five surprising facts

Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal with their five children© Europa Press Entertainment
  1. Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis.
  2. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.
  3. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain.
  4. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day.
  5. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More