Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni joined by Greek and Spanish royals for pre-wedding dinner – best photos

Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogianni will be getting married on Friday and before their big day, the couple celebrated with members of the Greek and Spanish royal families.

The couple's upcoming nuptials will be incredibly intimate, with reports suggesting that just 60 people will be in attendance. As such, their wedding dinner featured a slimmed down guests list of their family members, including Queen Anne-Marie and Queen Sofia of Spain. Princess Theodora and husband Matthew Kumar also made a rare joint appearance for the meal.

The future groom and bride to be smiled as they were seen arriving, while other members of the family arrived in separate cars.

See the best photos from the event below…

1/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Nikolaos and Chrysí arrive Nikolaos and Chrysí were a picture of love as they smiled and laughed with each other while arriving for the intimate gathering.



2/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS The couple's outfits The next time we see the pair, they'll likely be in their stunning wedding outfits. For this event, Nikolaos wore a sleek blue suit, while Chrysí wore black trousers and a checkered coat.



3/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Anne-Marie's arrival The mother of the groom looked radiant as she arrived at the event. The former Queen of Greece looked opulent in her coat and earrings.



4/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Royal accessories The 78-year-old carried a gleaming clutch bag with her as she stepped out of her car. Princess Theodora and her new husband, Matthew Kumar, joined her for the journey.



5/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Princess Theodora Theodora had joined her mother at the previous day's rehearsal dinner. For Wednesday, Anne-Marie wrapped up in a beige coat while Theodora wore a black coat with a floral dress.



6/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Theodora and Matthew Princess Theodora and her husband Matthew Kumar were the most recent Greek royals to marry, with the pair tying the knot in September 2024.



7/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Queen Sofia The former Queen of Spain, Sofia, is the groom's aunt, and she looked delighted to join her nephew.



8/ 8 © PAPADAKIS PRESS Prince Constantine-Alexios Constantine-Alexios looked incredibly dashing as he stepped out to support his uncle.

