Prince Nikolaos and fiancée Chrysí Vardinogianni look so in love at intimate rehearsal dinner – best photos
Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos smiling together© PAPADAKIS PRESS

The Greek prince is set to marry Chrysí on Friday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Prince Nikolaos is due to marry Chrysí Vardinogianni on Friday, with the royal couple having a whirlwind of an engagement. The big news was reported only weeks before the pair's wedding.

On Wednesday, the happy couple were joined by friends and family as they attended an intimate rehearsal dinner for their upcoming nuptials. Nikolaos and Chrysí kept the guest list small, and only a select few were seen in attendance including the groom's older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, and their mother, Queen Anne-Marie.

Nikolaos and Chrysí were the pictures of love in the photos, with Nikolaos wrapping his arm around his bride-to-be as the pair smiled while walking to the service.

Check out all of the photos below…

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos walking together© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Bride and groom

Nikolaos and Chrysí arrived to the event together, and the pair couldn't look happier. The duo's smiles spoke miles as they walked closely together.

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Princde Nikolaos standing near a red car© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Shared giggle

The engaged couple resembled teenagers in love as they giggled together.

Chrysí Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos walking down a street© PAPADAKIS PRESS

The-bride-to-be

Chrysí has long been a family friend of the Greek royals. She and Nikolaos seemingly went public with their relationship just last month when she accompanied him to service in honour of his late father, King Constantine.

Chrysi Vardinogianni and Prince Nikolaos smiling and laughing together© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Wedding details

Many details Nikolaos and Chrysí's upcoming wedding have been kept out of the public eye, but it's been reported that the bride-to-be will walk down the aisle in a Christos Costarellos gown. The Greek brand was launched in 1998 and Meghan Markle has previously spoken of her love for their gowns.


Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal walking - Queen Anne-Marie is seen behind them© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Crown Prince Pavlos

It's unclear yet if Nikolaos's older brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, will be his best man, but the royal was seen in attendance. Pavlos was joined by his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal for the event.

Crown Prince Pavlos walking with Crown Princess Marie-Chantal© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Pavlos speaks out

Speaking to Greek media, Pavlos said Nikolaos was "very happy" about the upcoming wedding. "I don't think he's nervous at all," he explained. "I'm very happy, I think he's very happy and the rest of you will have to ask him [about being best man]. I love being here and seeing that things are going well."

Queen Anne-Marie walking with Princess Theodora© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Theodora and Anne-Marie arrive

Queen Anne-Marie and Nikolaos's sister, Princess Theodora, arrived together for the rehearsal dinner. In the cold February weather, Anne-Marie wrapped up in a beige coat, while Theodora wore a black coat with a floral dress.

Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Theodora walking down a street© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Princess Theodora's wedding

Theodora was the most recent member of the Greek royal family to marry when she wed lawyer Matthew Kumar on 28 September 2024. The pair said 'I do' at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens with 250 guests witnessing the ceremony.


Prince Constantine-Alexios walking down a street in a blue jumper and jeans© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Prince Constantine-Alexios arrives

Crown Prince Pavlos's eldest son and presumptive heir, Constantine-Alexios, was also in attendance at the service. The dashing royal looked very dapper in a navy jumper and jeans.

Giorgos Vardinogianni in a blue suit© PAPADAKIS PRESS

Giorgos Vardinogianni supports daughter

Chrysí is the daughter of Greek shipowner Giorgos Varinogianni and he was seen supporting his daughter at her rehearsal dinner. The businessman wore a sharp blue suit for the event.

