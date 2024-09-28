Princess Theodora of Greece marries Matthew Kumar in beautiful ceremony

The long-awaited wedding of Greece's Princess Theodora and American lawyer Matthew Kumar arrived on Saturday 28 September and the bride-and-groom kissed for cheering crowds as they left their wedding venue.

Matthew first popped the question to his fiancée in 2018 but their gorgeous nuptials were twice delayed, once for the COVID-19 pandemic and the second following the death of Theodora's father in January 2023.

Ahead of the wedding, the bride and groom held an intimate celebration on Friday evening at the Byzantine Museum. Guests included Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and the bride-to-be looked stunning in a white mini-dress with a bow.

The wedding itself was held in Athens, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation. It's said that the couple's decision to marry in the Greek capital "reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests".

© Shutterstock Crowds cheered for Benedikte

Many guests who arrived elicted cheers including Princess Bekedikte of Denmark who stunned in a red dress a red dress, while the assembled crowd chanted the name of Queen Sofia when she arrived. Princess Nina stunned in a pale blue outfit alongside her husband Prince Philippos.

Princess Alexia arrived in a red dress as she was joined by her husband Carlos Morales and their four children. Meanwhile the five children of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal arrived separately from their parents. Princess Maria Olympia alongisde Alexia's daughter Arrietta will be bridesmaids for the service.

© Shutterstock Maria-Olympia looked stunning alongside her four brothers

Matthew was every inch a dashing groom as he arrived in his suave suit alongside his groomsmen and he was applauded as he stepped out the car and posed for pictures.

© Shutterstock Anne-Marie arrived alongside her son Prince Nikolaos

Queen Anne-Marie arrived alongside Prince Nikolaos in a stunning dress, and her arrival prompted a large response from the crowd.

The last person to arrive was the bride herself, alongside her eldest brother, Crown Prince Pavlos. The blushing bride looked immaculate in her beautiful gown, which carried intricate floral patterns.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora and her brother waved to onlookers

Following the intimate ceremony, Theodora and Matthew were greeted by cheering crowds and they kissed in front of their fans before departing in the same silver Range Rover that Theodora arrived in.

As the bride and groom left, Pavlos was seen personally shaking hands with and thanking members of the public who had gathered for his younger sister's nuptials.

The couple's reception is due to be held at the One and Only Aesthesis Hotel, which holds a special significance for the bride. The resort used to be home to The Stars nightclub, which is where her aunt, Queen Sofia, had her wedding reception when she married Spain's King Juan Carlos.