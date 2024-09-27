Princess Marie-Chantal and Spanish royals lead glam guests at pre-wedding dinner in Greece

Princess Theodora is due to walk down the aisle with American lawyer Matthew Kumar on Saturday, but ahead of their big day, the couple hosted a pre-wedding event at the Byzantine Museum.

Their party was attended by their friends and family, including Theodora's royal relatives including her mum, Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and their five children.

Theodora led the way, looking absolutely stunning in a white dress that even featured an extravagant bow on its back, while her husband-to-be looked suave in a black suit.

Princess Theodora and Matthew arrive The bride and groom were among the first to arrive for the pre-wedding reception, with Theodora looking glam in a white dress and Matthew rocking a suave suit.



A family affair Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal weren't alone as they attended the event, bring all five of their children with them. Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros all looked smart as they joined their parents at their aunt's celebration.



Queen Sofia Although she used to be the Queen Consort of Spain, Sofia was originally a Greek royal. She looked splendid in her outfit as she arrived with daughters Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina.



Infanta Elena and Cristina The Spanish princesses certainly looked glam for the celebration. Elena wore a jacket with an intricate floral design while Cristina was beautiful in her ensemble.

Princess Maria-Olympia's glam A fashion model in her own right, Princess Maria-Olympia astounded in her silver number.

Mother-of-the-bride Queen Anne-Marie was seriously stunning in her purple and cream outfit as she arrived for her daughter's pre-wedding celebration. She was joined by son Prince Nikolaos, who divorced from his wife earlier this year.

Philippos and Nina Prince Philippos and his wife Princess Nina also showed their support for Theodora and Matthew. Nina looked elegant in her blue dress alongside her husband who styled out his blue suit.

Alexia's family Like her eldest brother, Princess Alexia was joined by her spouse, Carlos Morales, and all four of their children: Arrietta, Anna-Maria, Carlos and Amelia.

Princess Benedikte The Danish royal family also had a presence at the event with Princess Benedikte arriving in a stylish sheer patterned dress.

The party came following a busy day for Theodora and Matthew with the duo having their final wedding rehearsal earlier on Friday. Theodora looked pretty in a linen dress as she clutched a bouquet of flowers in her other hand. Also present at the event was the bride's mother and her two bridesmaids, Arietta and Olympia

The couple are set to marry on Saturday after having postponed their wedding twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and again in 2023 following the passing of Theodora's father King Constantine.

© Getty The couple were all smiles at a wedding rehearsal

The pair will tie the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens with their after-wedding dinner taking place at the One&Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

The ceremony will be of an intimate nature with the bride and groom inviting 12 attendants, six for each of them.