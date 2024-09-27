Princess Marie-Chantal and Spanish royals lead glam guests at pre-wedding dinner in Greece

Theodora led the way, looking absolutely stunning in a white dress that even featured an extravagant bow on its back, while her husband-to-be looked suave in a black suit.
Princess Theodora and Matthew arrive
The bride and groom were among the first to arrive for the pre-wedding reception, with Theodora looking glam in a white dress and Matthew rocking a suave suit.
A family affair
Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal weren't alone as they attended the event, bring all five of their children with them.
Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros all looked smart as they joined their parents at their aunt's celebration.
Queen Anne-Marie was seriously stunning in her purple and cream outfit as she arrived for her daughter's pre-wedding celebration. She was joined by son Prince Nikolaos, who divorced from his wife earlier this year.
Philippos and Nina
Prince Philippos and his wife Princess Nina also showed their support for Theodora and Matthew. Nina looked elegant in her blue dress alongside her husband who styled out his blue suit.
Alexia's family
Like her eldest brother, Princess Alexia was joined by her spouse, Carlos Morales, and all four of their children: Arrietta, Anna-Maria, Carlos and Amelia.
Princess Benedikte
The Danish royal family also had a presence at the event with Princess Benedikte arriving in a stylish sheer patterned dress.
The party came following a busy day for Theodora and Matthew with the duo having their final wedding rehearsal earlier on Friday. Theodora looked pretty in a linen dress as she clutched a bouquet of flowers in her other hand. Also present at the event was the bride's mother and her two bridesmaids, Arietta and Olympia