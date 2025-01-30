Crown Prince Pavlos breaks silence on brother Prince Nikolaos' 'private' second royal wedding

Prince Nikolaos, 55, may have kept fans guessing about his royal wedding, maintaining a high level of privacy alongside his fiancée Chrysi Vardinogianni, but his brother Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece, 57, has broken his silence about the upcoming family celebration.

The Greek royal is set to marry the daughter of Greek shipowner and magnate George Vardinogianni and Agapi Politis in Athens on 7 February, nine months after his split from his ex-wife of fourteen years, Tatiana Blatnik.

© Getty Crown Prince Pavlos commented on his brother's upcoming wedding

One week ahead of the big day, Pavlos has opened up to TV show ANT1's La mañana about the "very happy" groom.

Brushing off the idea of cold feet, he said: "I don’t think he’s nervous at all. I’m very happy, I think he’s very happy and the rest of you will have to ask him. I love being here and seeing that things are going well."

© Koutsokostas/Shutterstock The Greek royal's fiancee (pictured at Theodora's wedding) will reportedly wear a Christos Costarellos bridal gown

When probed about details of the wedding party, including whether he'd be best man, he replied: "I’m his brother, he hasn’t said anything yet."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

This is yet another indication of the royal couple's desire to keep their wedding intimate and private. Both Nikolaos and Chrisy are divorcees; Nikolaos split from Tatiana in 2024, with a statement from the Greek royal family stating it was a "difficult" decision but adding: "They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side."

Meanwhile, Chrisy split from her husband Greek singer Stefanos Xypolitas – with whom she shares two children – in 2017 and ended her romance with director Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023.

© Chris Jackson Prince Nikolaos was previously married to Tatiana Blatnik

The couple has been family friends for a while, but they confirmed their relationship had turned romantic when she attended a meal in honour of the second anniversary of his father King Constantine's memorial in January 2025.

She has since been spotted with a gold engagement ring on her left hand, which will be joined by another wedding ring when she exchanges vows with Nikolaos on 7 February at the Holy Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens at 6pm.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Pavlos gave away his sister Princess Theodora at her 2024 wedding

HELLO! Greece reported Chrysi will walk down the aisle in a Christos Costarellos wedding dress, while the Greek royal family announced it will be "a private ceremony amongst close family and friends."

The exact guest list is not yet known, but the likes of his cousin King Felipe VI of Spain travelled to Greece in September 2024 for the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Teodora and her husband Matthew Kunar.

DISCOVER: 9 of the most lavish wedding venues around the world