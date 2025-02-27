Jenna Bush Hager addresses missing wedding ring after fans raise concerns for her marriage

Jenna Bush Hager has been forced to address the status of her marriage after fans raised concerns about her missing wedding ring.

The Today with Jenna & Friends host, 43, has been married to Henry Hager since 2008, but recently her wedding ring has been absent from her finger, leading to questions about the couple's relationship.

On Wednesday's show, Jenna addressed her worried fans after revealing she had "seen the comments" and admitted that "a bad wedding ring situation" is the real reason she's not wearing her ring.

"I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don't worry, I've seen some of the comments, Henry and I are still very happily married," she said.

Jenna and Henry met around 2004, during Jenna's father, George W. Bush's then-campaign for a second term as the 43rd President of the United States.

Henry, who previously worked as a deputy operations manager for Bush's re-election campaign, proposed to Jenna in 2007 – but she previously revealed that he wasn't the first one in their relationship to pop the question.

© Getty Images Jenna revealed a broken finger is why she's not wearing her wedding ring

Jenna revealed that she proposed to Henry three months into their relationship after "several cocktails" during a night out.

However, Henry didn't give her the answer she was hoping for, and he turned down her offer of marriage.

Three years later, Henry made a "real proposal" and asked Jenna to marry him after seeking her father's permission during a trip to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

© Instagram Henry proposed in 2007

Jenna explained that Henry was so nervous about asking her dad for his blessing, he read the Bible beforehand. "[It was] not easy. He actually read the Bible," she explained on Today.

But he was more than prepared when it came to finally speaking to the then-president.

"He had like a seven-point plan of why he wanted to marry me and how he was going to take care of me," she explained.

© Instagram Jenna drunkenly proposed to Henry first

"My dad goes, 'Henry, I said yes. You don't need to go through anything else — Laura, Henry’s proposing,' and that was that. Good thing he did it."

Following their engagement, Jenna's parents released a statement to publicly announce the news, but it was a move that put a lot of pressure on the couple.

"My parents put out a statement because my dad was president. We were sitting in the airport, and it came on CNN that we were engaged. I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,'" she recalled.

© Getty Images Jenna and Henry married in 2008

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in May 2008 at the Bush family's 1,600-acre estate in Crawford, Texas.

They now share three children, daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five.

© Instagram Jenna and Henry share three children

Last month, Jenna shared her "biggest secret" to a successful marriage when talking to Kelsea Ballerini about what makes a good relationship.

"Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel – they're supportive, but they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well," Jenna shared.