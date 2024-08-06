Meet the Today Show hosts' partners, from Hoda Kotb's ex-fiancé to Al Roker's wife from a rival network

The anchors of NBC's Today Show have been front and center over the past couple weeks, at the forefront of the network's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The hosts have already been part of some extremely memorable moments on and off the show, and right by their side through it all have been their spouses and partners.

Take a look below at the partners of the anchors of the Today Show, from Al Roker's equally prominent journalist wife, to Hoda Kotb's ex-fiancé…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman Since 2014, Savannah Guthrie has been happily married to Michael Feldman. Michael is a former Democratic political advisor, having worked closely with Bill Clinton and Al Gore, and was also a PR consultant for Johnny Depp's legal team during his defamation trial against Amber Heard. SEE: Savannah Guthrie reveals amazing then-and-now pictures with husband on ten year anniversary Savannah was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005-09. With Michael, she is a mom to two kids, those being nine-year-old daughter Vale and seven-year-old son Charley.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Al Roker and Deborah Roberts After his second marriage to Alice Bell ended in divorce in 1984, Al Roker found love with Deborah Roberts, with the two tying the knot in 1995. They share children Nick, 22, and Leila, 25, plus Al's daughter from his first marriage, Courtney, 37. SEE: Al Roker makes adorable public appearance with 9-month-old granddaughter — see photo Just like Al, Deborah is quite the accomplished TV personality. Since 1995, Deborah has been a mainstay with ABC News, working as a reporter, the co-anchor of 20/20 with David Muir, and a contributor to Good Morning America. She is an Emmy and Peabody Award winner.

3/ 8 © Kevin Mazur Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Unlike the others on this list, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman are not together anymore. After embarking on a relationship with the New York financier in 2013, they announced their engagement in 2019, but called it quits in early 2022. MORE: Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman as she delivers heartwarming update with their daughters However, Hoda and Joel remain close as friends and co-parents to daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, four, whom they'd adopted while together. The exes spend time with each other often, especially on family holidays, and maintain a warm relationship.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Since 2011, Craig Melvin has been happily married to Lindsay Czarniak, and the couple share children Delano "Del," ten, and Sybil "Sibby," seven. Lindsay is just as much a fixture of TV journalism as her husband, though. MORE: Craig Melvin shares adorable insight into family life with wife and children The sports anchor and reporter worked for years with ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor, and is currently FOX Sports sideline reporter for their NFL games and NASCAR coverage. She previously also, just like Craig, covered the 2008 Beijing Olympics for NBC Sports.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager In 2004, Jenna Bush met Henry Hager at a Presidential campaign, when he was working for her dad, former POTUS George W. Bush. While he was dating someone else at the time, they fell in love and struck up a romance. LATEST: Jenna Bush Hager shares joy over new baby: 'I fell madly in love' In 2007, they announced their engagement (after Henry initially said "no" when Jenna proposed three months into the relationship), and tied the knot in 2008 on the Bush estate in Texas. They've since become parents to daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, eight, and son Hal, five.

6/ 8 © Getty Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera Since 2012, Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has been married to Brian Fichera. The couple share three boys, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Russell "Rusty," two. And it turns out, they first met at work! READ: Dylan Dreyer's husband reveals joyful reason for her extended absence from Today Brian works for NBC News as a producer and cameraman and met when they were both working for NBC's Boston affiliate WHDH. He popped the question in 2011 and they got married the following year. They also host a SiriusXM radio show together called Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian.

7/ 8 © Getty Images Carson Daly and Siri Pinter After a brief engagement to actress Tara Reid, Carson Daly found love with Siri Pinter, a food blogger and the daughter of actor Mark Pinter (best known for his extensive TV work). They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2015. RELATED: Hoda Kotb left 'weeping' during emotional moment far away from home on Today Since entering into her relationship with Carson, Siri has also served as a food contributor on the Today Show alongside her husband. She is also a cookbook author. They are the parents of Jackson, 15, Etta, 11, London, nine, and Goldie, four.