Jenna Bush Hager delivers marriage bombshell on Today: 'Didn't see this coming did you?'

Today has played host to many surprising moments over the years and Thursday's was one for the vault.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Jenna Bush Hager dropped some surprising marriage news... but it wasn't about her own relationship with husband, Henry.

She and fellow host, Savannah Guthrie, played cupid with an 'awww-inspiring' surprise proposal.

As part of a heartfelt segment led by Jenna, they welcomed a guest, Anna, to talk about her long-distance love with her boyfriend, Austin.

The couple had been living apart for 18 months while he was stationed 8,000 miles away with the forces.

© Instagram Jenna and Savannah were playing cupid

Anna thought the surprise was Austin calling in via video to wish her happy Valentine's Day, only for him to walk into Studio 1A and get down on one knee.

Anna said "yes," even before her husband-to-be asked and Jenna and Savannah were clearly emotional as they held back tears.

Once they'd hugged for the longest time, the couple sat down to chat with the hosts where Anna expressed her shock over the situation.

© Today The couple thought they were speaking via video

Savannah quipped: "You really didn't see this coming did you?" and Jenna mirrored her question by asking if Anna knew a proposal was coming.

Jenna has long been known as the ultimate matchmaker on Today and has instigated some romances between fans and even her former co-host Hoda Kotb.

She's still playing matchmaker even after Hoda's retirement from the show. Recently, she vowed to find a date for Ego Nwodim, who was her celebrity guest host for the week on Today with Jenna & Friends.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna loves playing matchmaker

Jenna confirmed on-air that she was trying to "ship," Ego with someone.

"Okay, I hope it happens," the SNL star said to Jenna. "Off camera, you’re gonna find someone for me."

She then turned to the camera and stated: "I'm gonna find someone for you. And you guys, viewers, if you have somebody, send it in!"

© Instagram She's tried to set Hoda up on many ocassions

Jenna promised to do the "vetting," and said: "I'll make sure they don't have a record or anything. And then we'll put them together."

Jenna is happily married to Henry, and they share three children, Mila, 11, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five.

© Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock Jenna is happily married

She recently reflected on marriage and choosing the right person during a conversation on Today.

"Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel — they're supportive," she said of the key to a happy marriage. "But they also make you feel like you're doing what you're supposed to be doing because then you can do it well."