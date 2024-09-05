Today star shares shocking divorce news after two years of marriage

A star of the Today show has begun divorce proceedings after two years of marriage.

Lifestyle contributor Jill Martin filed papers at the beginning of August to end her marriage to her financier husband, Erik Brooks.

A spokesperson for Jill told Page Six that the couple "are nearly done with the process" and she will not be making any further comment on their split.

© Instagram Jill and Erik are divorcing after two years of marriage

According to the spokesperson, "because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment."

They added that Jill "is concentrating on her health and being an amazing daughter, friend and new aunt."

Three months before Jill and Erik's first wedding anniversary in 2023, she announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer – less than a week after testing positive for the BRCA gene.

"I am in shock, but at the same time I'm so grateful because it could be a very different story that we're talking about," she told People at the time.

"Of course I'm devastated. You hear the C-word and you think the worst. But after you hear the word and you absorb it, you then have to be your own best friend."

A month after receiving her diagnosis, Jill praised the support of her husband and family, writing in an essay for Today.com: "Honestly, I am doing OK. I have a loving husband, amazing family and friends and an incredible support system."

© Instagram Jill is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023

Jill underwent a course of treatments, including chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. She is now cancer-free.

Jill and Erik first met on a dating app and their relationship wasn't without its ups and downs.

© Instagram Jill and Erik met on a dating app

Erik popped the question in 2019, but they split the following year after being forced to live in separate cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining their breakup at the time, Jill said: "Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that's important to us both."

© Getty Images Jill is Today's lifestyle contributor

After 18 months apart, Jill and Erik reconnected, and they were engaged again by the fall of 2021.

In 2022, they married in front of 200 friends and family at the New York Public Library.

Jill is throwing herself back into work and will be back on Today on Thursday and Friday to co-host the third hour.

© Getty Images Jill works with stars including Hoda Kotb on Today

According to her spokesperson, she will also kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a big announcement on the show on October 1.

"She wants to make sure no other family has to go through what hers did. She cannot thank everyone for all the messages of strength and support. She is excited for new beginnings, including a new company launching this month."