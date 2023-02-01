Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding cake designer announces very romantic news

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been almost 12 years since the Prince and Princess of Wales got married, but we still haven't forgotten their epic wedding cake.

If you were just as impressed by the eight-tiered, one-metre-tall fruit cake, then you'll want to hear about designer Fiona Cairns' latest news – just in time for Valentine's Day. The cakemaker has created a series of romantic cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

WATCH: William and Kate were not the only royals with towering wedding cakes - take a look at other show-stopping confections...

Her latest photo on Instagram reveals a layered white sponge with pink buttercream icing and jam inside, cupcakes with sprinkles, and heart-shaped sugar paste decorations. We imagine all would go down a treat with your loved one this Valentine's.

"Do look out for our beautiful page in this month's Waitrose Food Magazine. We think it's a DELICIOUS looking showcase of our cakes…all products available across Waitrose stores and online. #fionacairns #cakes #valentines #waitrose #foodmagazine," the caption read.

Fiona Cairns showed off her Valentine's Day cakes

Fans rushed to praise the designs, with one writing: "Well done Fiona it all looks gorgeous," and another adding: "Wowww!!!" A third remarked: "The best cakes! We use them for all our birthdays."

We've tracked down a few of the delicious cakes in the Waitrose stores, and they start at just £7. Perhaps they will be on William and Kate's radar for a private home celebration over the romantic holiday – we imagine even their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would want to taste test the dessert!

Fiona created the fruit cake for the royal wedding in 2011

Fiona – who was also responsible for Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's cake in 2019 – previously opened up about making the impressive wedding cake for Kate and William's wedding in 2011, and told HELLO! how the style broke from royal tradition.

"We knew it was going to be a fruitcake because that's what we'd been briefed to do and we're sort of known for fruit cake. Then it had to be designed and we had to visit the picture gallery in Buckingham Palace to get the proportions right and where it was going to be [placed]," she began, later adding that part of the brief was to match the lace from Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen bridal gown.

"So all that took at least three weeks. Once we got going we didn't have very much time. To actually make, it took about six [weeks].

"Our cake was breaking tradition in the sense that it was sugar paste – it was a softer look, a more romantic look. The flowers were sort of cascading down. It was a different look." See more impressive royal wedding cakes here.

