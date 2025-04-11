As a 2025 bride, these are the best bridal beauty trends I'm trying before my big day

Every bride wants to look and feel their best on their wedding day, and with 2025 set to bring a wave of fresh beauty trends, there's never been a better time to explore the latest bridal offerings.

As a 2025 bride myself, I know just how important it is to look and feel my absolute best on my wedding day. With a new wave of beauty trends taking over, there's never been a better time to explore the latest bridal treatments.

© Getty It's important to introduce self-care products to your daily regime

From glow-boosting facials to hair-transforming treatments, I've been diving into all the must-try beauty rituals to ensure I feel confident, radiant and wedding-day ready.

If you're on the same journey, here are the top trends every modern bride should consider in the lead-up to the big day.

The ultimate bridal glow

Facials and skin prep are the foundation of any bridal beauty routine, and as a 2025 bride, I'm making it a top priority. To achieve that coveted wedding-day glow, I've been opting for a mix of Hydrafacials and exfoliation - a game-changer for deep cleansing and hydration.

It's important to have a mix of Hydrafacials for deep cleansing and hydration, microneedling to boost collagen and smooth fine lines and LED light therapy to reduce inflammation and enhance glow. Skincare experts also recommend starting treatments at least three to six months before the big day to give your skin time to transform truly.

Best for LED light therapy

Eager to elevate my routine, I booked a session with renowned skincare specialist Justine Masters for her one-hour signature facial, and let me tell you, it was what I needed. Justine's approach is all about tailored, high-performance skincare, combining expert techniques with top-tier products to leave her clients looking and feeling radiant. Her signature facial is a powerhouse treatment, blending deep cleansing, sonic exfoliation and manual extractions with cutting-edge technologies like radiofrequency, EMS micro-current, facial cupping, Gua Sha and LED light therapy.

The sonic scrubber effortlessly buffed away dull skin, while the radiofrequency and micro-current worked their magic to lift and tone. The LED light therapy at the end felt like the perfect finishing touch, calming any redness and boosting my skin’s natural glow. After the treatment, my skin felt plumper, firmer and incredibly hydrated.

Hair goals

Whether you're going for soft waves, a sleek chignon or romantic curls, your hair needs to be at its healthiest. This year's pre-wedding hair treatments include: Keratin smoothing for frizz-free and glossy locks, scalp facials to boost hair growth and thickness, and glossing treatments for that high-shine bridal glow. I would recommend you book these in at least one to two months before the big day to ensure your hair is in peak condition.

Hair care is essential

After months of heat styling, my hair was in serious need of some TLC, so I headed to Hari's in Notting Hill for their Ultimate Repair for Damaged Hair treatment. The treatment itself was wonderful, starting with a deep cleansing wash, followed by an ultra-nourishing mix of bond-building proteins, strengthening keratin and intense hydration. My stylist worked the formula through my hair, letting it soak in before finishing with a glossy blow-dry. Think silky, stronger and shinier strands that looked (and felt) completely revived.

Expert advice for hair

Consultant Trichologist Eva Proudman shares her expert advice with HELLO! on how brides-to-be can care for their hair in the run-up to "I do".

"Planning a wedding is exciting but often stressful – and stress can contribute to hair thinning by pushing more follicles into the shedding phase," Eva explains. "Crash dieting can have a similar effect, as hair needs protein and nutrients to stay strong and healthy."

Her advice? "Focus on a balanced, protein-rich diet and a simple haircare routine using a good quality shampoo and conditioner. There's no need to splurge on expensive treatments – consistency is key."

When it comes to salon treatments, Eva recommends keratin smoothing for frizz control, scalp facials to support a healthy scalp microbiome, and shine-boosting glosses for a radiant finish. "Just avoid harsh scrubs on the scalp – opt for soothing treatments and relaxing massages instead," she adds. "One of my favourites? Teatree's Rosemary Scalp Cream – it's a treat for both hair and head."

Keep an eye out for more updates as I continue to explore my bridal beauty in the lead-up to my 2025 wedding...

