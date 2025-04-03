Sleep-deprived and stressed? Genius micro-wellness tips to thrive amidst cost-of-living crisis

Let's face it: juggling busy lives often leaves us feeling less than our best. From late nights and demanding work schedules to the everyday pressures of modern life, it's no wonder many of us are feeling the strain. And now, new research has revealed just how much this stress is impacting us, both inside and out.

According to a study released today, a staggering 46% of Brits report feeling more stressed now than they did just six months ago. But the impact doesn't stop at our mental wellbeing.

The research also highlights the visible toll stress is taking, with 64% of UK adults believing that stress is negatively affecting their overall appearance.

Worryingly, a further 65% think that stress is actually accelerating the signs of ageing. Sound familiar?

But don't despair! Luckily, broadcaster Vick Hope has teamed up with leading beauty and wellness brand Perfectil to offer a helping hand.

Together, they've created a brilliant Micro-Wellness Rituals Guide, packed with simple, bite-sized steps we can all incorporate into our daily routines to prioritise both our mental and physical wellbeing.

Speaking about the initiative, Perfectil Ambassador Vick shared her personal insights: "Just like our bodies, our minds need downtime and care to thrive. That's why I'm so passionate about working with Perfectil to share my personal wellness 'Micro-rituals', in hope that this will inspire others to use these tools to manage their stress and help maintain balance in their daily lives."

Vick, who always looks effortlessly radiant, understands the challenges of a hectic lifestyle firsthand.

"It's never easy to prioritise yourself with the demands of work, family and day-to-day pressures and responsibilities to others, and we are all guilty of setting aside our own wellbeing to focus on what’s going on around us," she admits. "But remember, you matter too."

So, what exactly are these micro-rituals? While the full guide promises a wealth of accessible tips, Vick offers a glimpse into her own go-to practices: "We must all find time for practices that allow us to embrace and nurture our mental wellbeing and acknowledge our inner strength, be that journaling, yoga, meditation or a walk in nature."

Her message is clear: even small, consistent efforts can make a big difference in managing stress and nurturing our overall health. "Here's to a balanced and healthy life," Vick encourages.

