The Hummingbird Bakery unveils stunning new wedding cake collection

Couples planning their dream wedding can now add a touch of sweetness to their special day with The Hummingbird Bakery's latest wedding cake collection.

The popular bakery's newest offering presents a trio of elegant one-tier designs - Elegant White, Forever White and Eternal White - each offering a sophisticated take on the minimalist wedding cake.

For the first time, these exquisite cakes will be available for next-day delivery across London, ensuring that even last-minute wedding plans can include a show-stopping centerpiece.

Each of these exquisite creations is designed for the modern couple who prefer simplicity, featuring a flawlessly frosted exterior that gives way to a rich and indulgent centre.

Brides and grooms can select from three of the bakery's signature flavours: the iconic Red Velvet, classic Chocolate, and timeless Vanilla - each crafted to deliver a melt-in-the-mouth experience.

The introduction of these delicious single-layer sponges expands The Hummingbird Bakery's already impressive Wedding Cake Collection, which already includes an array of beloved designs.

From the Red Velvet Cake, celebrated for its deep red hue and cream cheese frosting, to the joyful Rainbow Sprinkles Cake, each creation is designed to elevate wedding celebrations.

Those seeking a more romantic aesthetic can opt for heart-shaped delights such as the opulent Ruby Heart Cake or the delicate Blush Frill Heart Cake.

With prices starting from £36, couples can pre-order their dream wedding cake now at hummingbirdbakery.com and delight their guests with an unforgettable slice. Pre-order before noon for next day delivery of all cakes across London.