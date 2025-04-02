Steven Spielberg's unconventional relationship with ex-wife after $100m divorce

Steven Spielberg had the most expensive celebrity divorce of its time when he handed over $100 million of his fortune after splitting from his ex-wife, Amy Irving, in 1989.

Despite being forced to give away half of his earnings accrued during their four-year marriage after a prenup written on a napkin was ruled invalid, Steven, 78, and Amy, 71, have forged an unconventional relationship.

While many exes cut ties with each other, Steven and Amy have become great friends and even double-date with their respective spouses.

© Getty Images Steven and Amy were married for four years

Steven is married to actress Kate Capshaw, while Amy is now married to her third husband, Kenneth Bowser Jr.

Friendly exes



"We've always communicated and been close," Amy told THR's It Happened in Hollywood Podcast earlier this month.

"He and Kate and my husband and I, we try to double-date now and then," she added.

Steven and Amy share one son, Max, 39, and she revealed that their closeness makes them a "good family" today.

© Getty Images Amy was awarded $100m in their divorce

"I love Steven. He loves me, and we make good family, you know," she explained. "We have a great son together, and we raised him together even though we weren't together. We've always communicated and been close."

Steven and Amy began dating around 1976, around the same time she auditioned to portray Princess Leia in Star Wars.

The director's fame appeared to cause tension in the relationship, with Amy telling Femme Fatales magazine in 1977: "I do not ever want to be known as 'Steven Spielberg's girlfriend.' First, I want to be Amy Irving."

© Getty Images Steven and Amy broke up for three years before reconnecting

They split a few years later in 1979, which lost Amy the role she was promised in Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, which went to Karen Allen instead.

"I guess real life meant more to me than my career," she told THR. "I don't think we ever got to that point of conversation. I moved out, and I think you walk out – you don't get the part."

Their romance didn't end there as a few years later, Amy and Steven reconnected in India, where she was shooting the three-part miniseries The Far Pavilions and he was scouting locations to film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

© Getty Images Amy and Steven share one son, Max

"He was in Sri Lanka, I believe, at the time. And somebody told him that I was in India, and he said, 'Oh, well, let's just stop there on our way back,'" she recalled.

"I remember I was on a palanquin… I was playing a half-Russian, half Indian princess. And as I got off the palanquin to go back to my dressing room, there was Steven, and it just kind of sparked up again. The romance continued."

The couple tied the knot in 1985 in a private ceremony after Amy fell pregnant with Max.

© Getty Images Steven married actress Kate Capshaw in 1991

Speaking of their marriage, she said: "I don't know how long I was married to him, but, yeah, we were together for 14 years with three years off for good behavior," she joked. "I ran away for a little while, and then we got back together."

Steven and Amy announced their split in 1989. "Our mutual decision, however difficult, has been made in a spirit of caring," they said in a joint statement. "And our friendship remains both personal and professional."