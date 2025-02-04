Bill Gates makes 'serious' reveal about relationship with new girlfriend after admitting 'regret' over Melinda divorce

Bill Gates is getting more candid about moving on from his divorce from wife of 27 years Melinda French Gates.

The former tech power couple tied the knot in 1994, welcoming three kids during their marriage, before announcing their separation in May of 2021, finalizing their divorce that August.

Since then, Bill, 70, has found love with Paula Hurd, 62, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who passed away in 2019. The couple were spotted together a handful of times in 2022, and in early 2023, they made their romance official.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melinda Gates opens up about her divorce from billionaire Bill Gates

The Microsoft co-founder spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Today on February 4 about the release of his new memoir, Source Code, the first of three planned books spanning the journey of his life.

When asked about his comment in a recent interview with The Times, where he confessed his divorce from Melinda, 60, was his one big "regret," he said: "My business career, although there's been some ups and downs, has been phenomenal. My kids are phenomenal."

"It's even hard for me to complain about things," he continued. "I've moved past the divorce, Melinda's doing well, I've got a lot of work that I love to do. So, I'm not really complaining about anything."

© Getty Images Bill and Paula have been together since 2022, and went official in early 2023

Bill sweetly did add that he would still "do it again" instead of taking it all away, thanks to their children Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, their two granddaughters, and the philanthropic work they achieved together.

MORE: Melinda French Gates opens up about 'exciting and painful' changes in life with three children

He also shared a very rare update on his relationship with Paula, lighting up when he called her his "serious girlfriend" and revealing that they were still going quite strong.

© Getty Images "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We're having fun, going to the Olympics, lots of great things."

"I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. We're having fun, going to the Olympics, lots of great things," Bill mentioned. Paula herself is a mom, welcoming daughters Kathryn and Kelly with her late husband.

MORE: Bill Gates reacts to youngest daughter stepping into the spotlight for joint venture

Speaking with The Times, the former tech CEO called the divorce one of his biggest "failures," adding: "You would have to put that at the top of the list. There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

© Getty Images Bill and Melinda were together from 1994-2021

He reiterated that despite their split, he and his ex-wife are still on good terms. "Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values."

MORE: Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer reflects on 'magical time' with dad and mom Melinda in emotional video

The dad-of-three fondly looked back on their marriage as well and how it served to "ground" him. "There is a certain wonderfulness to spending your entire adult life with one person because of the memories and depth of things you have done and having kids together."

© Instagram The couple welcomed three kids during their marriage, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe

"When Melinda and I met, I was fairly successful but not ridiculously successful — that came during the time that we were together. So, she saw me through a lot. When we got divorced it was tough and then she made the decision to leave the foundation — I was disappointed that she took the option to go off."