Most expensive celeb divorce settlements: Jeff Bezos, Kevin Costner & more million-dollar splits

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Known by the legendary portmanteau 'Brangelina', the uber A-listers wed in a French chateau in 2014 some nine years after first becoming entwined on the set of 2005 blockbuster Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Things went south soon after with allegations of abuse surfacing in 2016, the same year Angelina filed for divorce. After seven years of legal wrangling light appeared at the tunnel's end, with the MailOnline reporting in July 2023 that the pair had agreed to a mediation which could resolve their dispute.

2. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Ryan and Scarlett married in 2008 in a secretive ceremony on Vancouver Island. Both actors' stars were firmly in the ascendancy but professional success wasn't conducive to conjugal happiness, and their union was annulled just over two years later with Scarlett subsequently revealing the couple hardly saw each other.

3. Russell Brand and Katy Perry

The polysyllabic and polyamorous British actor/comedian/presenter met popstar Katy in 2009 during rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. The following year the pair married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India and all seemed set fair. But with Katy away on her California Dreams tour for most 2011, the couple supposedly determined they had different priorities and Russell filed for divorce - via text message - at the end of that year.

4. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

The couple divorced in 2013 after it emerged Ashton had been unfaithful on the weekend of their sixth anniversary. In 2015 Ashton remarried, this time to his That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis who was five years his junior - a notable change in dynamic from his relationship with Demi who was 15 years his senior.

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

The archetypal whirlwind romance, Tom and Katie got engaged after just seven weeks of dating in 2005. The pair didn't muck about and the following year they both welcomed daughter Suri and got married in a Scientologist ceremony in Italy. The marriage lasted for five and half years before Katie filed for divorce.