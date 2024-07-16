From Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The most dramatic celebrity divorces revealed

In 2016, the world was left in disbelief when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, 12 years together, and six children. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Angelina, 49, later alleged in court documents that Brad, 60, had drunkenly attacked her and their children during a private plane trip. The incident reportedly escalated to the point where their adopted son Maddox, 22, intervened.

Angelina opened up about her decision in a 2021 Vogue interview, stating, “It was the right decision.” Since their split, the couple, who met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, 55, have been embroiled in a contentious battle over allegations of abuse, forced NDAs, and the ownership of their French vineyard, leading to what’s been dubbed the “War of the Rosés.” More recently, two of their children, Shiloh and Vivienne, have chosen to drop Brad's surname.