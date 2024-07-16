From Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The most dramatic celebrity divorces revealed

Celebrity weddings often captivate the public's imagination, but celebrity breakups? They take intrigue to another level, often unfolding with public court cases and a flurry of online commentary. HELLO! delves into the top 10 most dramatic celebrity divorces that have left us all astounded.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Hollywood’s golden couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes shocked the world in 2012 when Katie filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Allegedly, Katie, 45, feared Tom, 62, would involve their daughter Suri in the Church of Scientology. Katie was granted primary custody of Suri, with Tom receiving visitation rights.
Katie later described her post-divorce move to New York as “intense,” adding, “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped me out.”
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
In 2016, the world was left in disbelief when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, 12 years together, and six children. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Angelina, 49, later alleged in court documents that Brad, 60, had drunkenly attacked her and their children during a private plane trip. The incident reportedly escalated to the point where their adopted son Maddox, 22, intervened.
Angelina opened up about her decision in a 2021 Vogue interview, stating, “It was the right decision.” Since their split, the couple, who met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, 55, have been embroiled in a contentious battle over allegations of abuse, forced NDAs, and the ownership of their French vineyard, leading to what’s been dubbed the “War of the Rosés.” More recently, two of their children, Shiloh and Vivienne, have chosen to drop Brad's surname.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's 2016 filing for divorce from Johnny Depp after one year of marriage set off a media firestorm. She accused Johnny, 61, of being abusive under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The couple reached a $7 million settlement, which Amber, 38, pledged to donate to charity.
In December 2018, Amber’s op-ed in The Washington Post identified her as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." This prompted Johnny to sue her for $50 million for defamation. Amber countersued for $100 million, leading to a globally watched trial in 2021. The jury found both liable for defamation. Johnny expressed gratitude to the jury for “giving me my life back,” while Amber described the verdict as “a setback” for women.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Christine Baumgartner’s 2023 divorce filing from Kevin Costner, after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” led to a high-profile case. Christine, 50, sought $248,000 in monthly child support while still living in their California beachfront home, allegedly breaching their prenuptial agreement. The divorce was settled in February, with both agreeing to joint custody of their three children. Kevin, 69, described the experience as “crushing” but resolved to move forward for the sake of his children.
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani’s love life has had its ups and downs. In 2015, she split from Gavin Rossdale after 20 years together. Rumors of Gavin’s infidelity with their nanny circulated. Gavin later admitted his “simplest shame,” and Gwen shared that the divorce left her life “falling apart.” She had to “literally start over again.”
Sandra Bullock and Jesse James
Sandra Bullock and Jesse James’s marriage ended in scandal in 2010 after multiple women claimed affairs with Jesse. Although Jesse, 55, apologized publicly, admitting his poor judgment, the couple divorced. Sandra, 59, reflected on the pain and turmoil, while Jesse later admitted to cheating and accepted full responsibility.
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards seemed like a picture-perfect couple after meeting in 2000 and marrying in 2002. However, just before the birth of their second child in 2005, Denise filed for divorce, citing Charlie’s drug abuse, anger management issues, and gambling. A bitter custody battle over their two daughters ensued, with Denise, 53, eventually seeking a restraining order.
Charlie, 58, retaliated on Twitter, calling Denise the “worst mom alive” and vowing to see her in court. Despite their tumultuous past, Charlie shared last year, “[Denise and I] are absolutely friendly. We went through so much together that there’s no energy left to be divisive.”
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
When Don’t Worry Darling was released in 2022, Olivia Wilde’s love life took center stage. Olivia, 40, had been in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis for nine years, getting engaged in 2013 and welcoming two children. They split in 2022, and Olivia soon began dating Harry Styles, 30, whom she met on set.
The split led to a prolonged custody battle, with Olivia being served papers onstage at CinemaCon. Jason later claimed he never intended for her to receive them there. A nanny revealed to Mail Online that Jason was upset over Olivia’s “special salad dressing” for Harry, reportedly lying under her car to stop her from leaving.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Fans were heartbroken when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split last year. The couple, who wed in 2019 in Las Vegas, stated their breakup was “amicable.” However, reports soon emerged suggesting Joe, 34, was caring for their two young daughters alone due to Sophie’s “party lifestyle.”
Sophie, 28, sued Joe to move their daughters to the UK, later withdrawing the complaint of “child abduction.” She claimed she learned about the divorce through the media, which Joe denied.
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus’s marriage to Firerose, 27 years his junior, and their sudden divorce just seven months later, left fans in shock. Billy Ray, 62, quickly requested a restraining order, accusing Firerose of racking up nearly $97,000 on his credit cards. Firerose countered, claiming she was living as per the status quo during their marriage. She also alleged Billy Ray filed for divorce a day before her preventative double-mastectomy surgery, which she had to delay indefinitely without his health insurance.
Firerose told Page Six, “This is a smear campaign by someone I was deeply in love with who has now waged full-blown war against me.”