Princess Rajwa is dripping in silk in luxurious wedding guest dress and 80s hair

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 30, and his wife Princess Rajwa, 31, made a glamorous appearance at Princess Aisha bint Al Faisal of Jordan's wedding with Kareem Yazid Al Mufti on Monday.

The couple, who got married in 2023 and welcomed baby Iman in 2024, were pictured watching the ceremony as the bride and groom sat on seats on a raised platform facing their friends and family.

Made from 100% silk, Rajwa's dress from Roksanda features a figure-skimming silhouette with material cascading into slit sleeves. The copper colour offset her brunette hair, which was styled into waves with the front section fastened into a high half-ponytail, a popular style in the 80s and 90s.

Only the back and the side of Rajwa were visible in the photos shared on fan account @royal.fashion.daily, so fans are yet to see what jewellery or heels Rajwa chose to complete her look.

© Handout The Jordanian royal wore Roksanda to Princess Iman's wedding in March 2023

This is not the first time Rajwa has turned to Roksanda for a wedding guest dress. She famously wore a bright yellow caped gown for her future sister-in-law Princess Iman's wedding in March 2023, just months before her own royal wedding.

Royal wedding

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein announced their engagement in 2022

Hussein and Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022, with Rajwa wearing a royal blue dress and long brunette curls that quickly earned her comparisons to the Princess of Wales.

The couple got married in June 2023, with the bride walking down the aisle in a resplendent Elie Saab ruched wedding dress with an asymmetric neckline and a floor-length veil secured with a sparkling tiara.

The headpiece featured the Arabic inscription Rajwa min Allah, which is not only a nod to her name, but also translates to 'Hope from God.'

For the evening reception, Rajwa changed into a dramatic tulle gown covered with floral appliqué from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda collection.

Princess Aisha

© Phillipa Lepley Phillipa Lepley designed Princess Aisha's wedding dress

Princess Aisha looked stunning in a bespoke lace Phillipa Lepley wedding dress, featuring an Italian Duchess satin column silhouette, a square neckline, a low scooped back, and a corseted waist accentuated with a wide belt.

The brand explained that she completed her look with the Peau de Soie pleated overskirt and bespoke, hand-embroidered tulle capelet, which was "embroidered with maiden’s fern leaves, silk appliqué primroses, satin stitch orchids and violets, all embellished with ivory pearls and tiny glass crystals."

Aisha's hand-embroidered veil also features bespoke initials intertwined with daffodils and lily of the valley flowers.