Zara Tindall's 'flattering' jacket proves 70-year trend is back with a vengeance in 2025

Cropped boucle jackets were first popularised in the 1950s with designers such as Coco Chanel leading the charge, but they have made a major comeback in recent years.

Royals such as Meghan Markle have previously jumped on the trend, which is set to continue into 2025. The latest to style the boxy, contemporary coat is Zara Tindall, who was pictured attending the Badminton Horse Trials over the weekend with her brother Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Keeping it casual for the outdoor event, the former Olympic equestrian styled her Citizens of Humanity relaxed jeans – a popular Gen Z style – with trainers from Fairfax & Favor, for which she is a brand ambassador.

Zara dressed up her look with the 'Ottile' jacket in cobalt blue from the same designer, which is described as "tailored from our exceptional quality pure wool fabric in a cropped shape that’s as flattering as it is wearable." Costing £295, the wool jacket not only provides warmth, but also a formal finish thanks to the antique brass hardware.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara Tindall looked stunning in a Fairfax & Favor jacket at the Badminton Horse Trials

She wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail with face-framing strands tucked behind her ears, while she carried MONC sunglasses in case the sun broke through the clouds.

Family fashion

Ever the sustainability advocate, Zara recycled the same denim jeans and trainers the following day, but instead teamed them with a more relaxed country-style belted jacket in khaki.

Meanwhile, Harriet chose much more summery attire for both outings. She wore a ME+EM blue belted jumpsuit layered underneath a pastel embroidered Boden jacket, followed by a boho blue maxi dress by Dilli Grey and trainers.

Zara's style inspiration

© Getty Zara Tindall takes practical style tips from her mother Princess Anne

Zara previously admitted that she turned to her mother Princess Anne for fashion advice. Speaking of Anne's practical, no-fuss style, she told HELLO!: "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," noting that she spends lots of time at the races or watching her kids, Mia, Lena, and Lucas, play sports.

It's therefore unsurprising that Mike Tindall's wife prioritises packing her wardrobe full of staple coats for all seasons. When the weather isn't as warm as last weekend, she prefers a warmer jacket, she told Tatler.

"[My favourite item is] probably the long puffs jackets. I can just shove them over my leggings for the school run," she said.