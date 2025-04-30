Princess Rajwa bears uncanny resemblance to Princess Kate in favourite silk dress

​​​​​Princess Rajwa made a fashionable return to the spotlight this week, treating royal fans to not one, not two, but three stunning new outfits to mark her birthday.

On 28 April, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wife turned 31, and the royal celebrated the occasion with a series of glamorous new photos – and one looked remarkably like the Princess of Wales.

Ever since Rajwa was catapulted into the spotlight when her royal engagement was announced in August 2022, royal fans have been drawing parallels between her striking resemblance to Prince William's wife Kate thanks to their similar bone structure and long brunette curls.

Now, the comparisons continue as Rajwa has modelled one of Kate's favourite brands, Alessandra Rich, in a photo shared by Sayidaty. Perched on an olive green chaise lounge, the royal was the epitome of elegance in an icy blue midi dress covered with a black floral print and a matching neck tie.

Retailing for £1,092, 30 per cent off its original price of £1,560, the 100 per cent silk dress quickly sold out online.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan ennounced their engagement in August 2022

With its puffed sleeves, oversized shoulder pads, collar and button-down front, the silhouette was very similar to styles worn by Princess Kate in the past.

Some of her most iconic outfits from the brand include the nautical blue and white polka dot dress with a contrast collar she wore for a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019, and a belted white and black dress with a tied neck at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Princess Kate has worn several Alessandra Rich dresses, including to Royal Ascot

Rajwa completed her latest look with her diamond eternity band, smokey eye makeup, and her hair styled into flowing waves, brushed out to give it a Hollywood feel.

Rajwa's birthday

She was also spotted in another two outfits in birthday photos. For a sunny stroll with her husband, Rajwa wore a body-skimming olive knitted dress from Khaite with slim straps and a softly pleated hem, covering her shoulders with the matching cardigan.

Amping up the glamour, Rajwa accessorised with gold drop earrings and a matching delicate gold necklace.

She opted for another Simkhai co-ord for her third and final look. The dark purple wide-leg trousers nipped in at the waist, while the cowl-neck blouse drew the eye to Rajwa's personalised necklace from Joy Jewels with the letters 'R' and 'H' in a sweet tribute to her and Hussein's marriage.