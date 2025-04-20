Lady Amelia Spencer is radiant alongside mum Victoria Aitken in never-before-seen wedding photo

Lady Amelia Spencer, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Greg Mallett, occasionally gives her followers an extra glimpse into the incredibly lavish celebration.

Amelia, the niece of the late Princess Diana, married Greg in a mountaintop wedding ceremony in South Africa, and the event was very well-documented. However, it seems that there are still some photos we haven't seen yet.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer included a never-before-seen photograph of her and her mother Victoria Aitken at her wedding in a birthday tribute collage

Taking to her Instagram stories to pay tribute to her mother Victoria Aitken on her birthday, the daughter of Charles Spencer shared a never-before-seen snap from her wedding.

In the picture, Amelia is standing arm-in-arm with her mother, who couldn't look any prouder of her model daughter on her wedding day.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallet's second anniversary

The couple recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, sharing a joint post on their Instagram accounts, which featured a carousel of photos from the event.

They kept the caption short, sweet and simple: "2 years. In this life and the next."

As well as showing off every angle of Amelia's stunning Versace lace wedding dress, the pictures also showed her lesser-seen second bridal gown: a mini dress by Pronovias that's a lot more party-ready than the floor-length gown she wore during the ceremony.

To accessorise, she wore a pair of pearl-embellished Jimmy Choo heels and a hairpiece in her ballerina bun.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer feel very connected to South Africa

It seems fitting that Amelia and Greg's wedding would have taken place in South Africa, given that it's where she and her twin sister Eliza grew up.

She exclusively told HELLO! during a photoshoot last month: "Being back in South Africa [...] feels so nostalgic and special. It's such a beautiful country, and it brings back so many memories from growing up here."

Amelia added: "It feels like a big family reunion every time we visit. We spend so much time outdoors – hiking in the mountains, relaxing on the beach, being in nature…"

The younger sister of Lady Kitty Spencer concluded: "There's something about the energy of South Africa that's hard to explain. We feel so lucky to have such a deep connection to this place."

See more of Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett's wedding below...