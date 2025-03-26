Duchess Sophie models semi-sheer wedding guest dress and unconventional £4k bridal jewels 

In the two decades following her royal wedding, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, has subtly incorporated her bridal jewels into her outfits.

When she married Prince Edward at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 1999, Sophie looked incredible in a Samantha Shaw embellished coat dress which she teamed with the Anthemion Tiara, borrowed from her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

One lesser-known accessory was her wedding gift from Edward, who personally designed unconventional white and black pearl drop earrings and a matching necklace with a cross pearl pendant.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Duchess Sophie wore an embellished wedding guest dress and bridal jewels to Queen Maxima's wedding

Three years later, Sophie gave the sentimental earrings another outing at King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's wedding. She was pictured heading to Nieuwe Kerk Church in Amsterdam on 2 February 2002 in the dainty accessory, which she teamed with a neutral outfit.

Sophie layered a semi-sheer, embellished champagne-hued midi dress with a scalloped hem underneath an ivory jacket. The mother-of-two, who shares children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex with Edward, finished her look with satin pumps, a boxy bag and hid her cropped dark blonde bob underneath an asymmetrical oversized hat.

© Anwar Hussein Sophie wore the anthium tiara with pearls from Prince Edward on her wedding day

While former PR boss Sophie proved her penchant for pearls by adding a three-strand necklace that matched her bridal earrings, it was not the one from her wedding day.

Recycling pearls

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh got married in 1999

Zack Stone from Steven Stone estimated that the bridal jewels were worth an incredible $35k.

"The matching pieces were made by Asprey and Garrard, which adds to the sentimental value as they were also responsible for Sophie’s engagement ring – a trilogy ring worth $128,000 that features a two-carat central oval diamond, flanked by two smaller heart-shaped diamonds," he began.

© Samir Hussein Sophie often recycles her bridal earrings

"I’d estimate Sophie’s wedding necklace to be worth $30,000 (around £23,000) and the matching earrings to be worth an additional $5,000 (around £3,800)."

Since Maxima's wedding, Sophie has worn them on multiple occasions. She teamed the earrings with a metallic belted jacket and feathered hat for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2012, and with a blue crushed velvet military jacket, green trousers and heels for an event in Guildford in 2022.