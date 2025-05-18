The minimalist wedding cakes to consider for your nuptials - from £90

In the world of weddings, one sweet trend is making a lasting impression - the minimalist wedding cake. Say goodbye to the fondant-heavy towers as couples are now stripping back the icing to reveal a simpler, yet elegant creation.

Cutter & Squidge, the popular sister-run bakery in the heart of Soho, has become a go-to for brides and grooms looking for wedding cakes that are beautifully made, thoughtfully flavoured and visually timeless.

The brand's wedding cakes range from one tier up to four tiers, designed to suit your needs and styles of wedding cakes.

Cutter & Squidge's two-tier Ruffle wedding cake

The options, with prices starting at £89.99 for a one-tier cake, include:

White – A Simply White cake is one of Cutter & Squidge's most elegant Wedding Cake designs. This is a perfect option if you wish to add a cake topper. It is beautifully finished with a very white, smooth & light buttercream

– A Simply White cake is one of Cutter & Squidge's most elegant Wedding Cake designs. This is a perfect option if you wish to add a cake topper. It is beautifully finished with a very white, smooth & light buttercream Naked - A simply Naked Wedding Cake is a true and tasty white canvas to be completed with flowers, fruits or any elements that strike the couple's imagination or party theme

- A simply Naked Wedding Cake is a true and tasty white canvas to be completed with flowers, fruits or any elements that strike the couple's imagination or party theme Ruffle - This dreamy cake has buttercream ruffles from top to bottom, finished by hand by expert cake makers. This Wedding Cake is perfect to complement a romantic decoration in style.

All three looks are undone but curated, which can be layered in buttercream, adorned with fresh flowers, fruits, or even a hint of greenery.

The wedding cake collection comes in 6 different delicious flavours:

Eat-on Mess - A soft and supple vanilla sponge piped with a light, fruity and fun strawberry buttercream and filled in with some delicious strawberry jam

- A soft and supple vanilla sponge piped with a light, fruity and fun strawberry buttercream and filled in with some delicious strawberry jam Lemon - A beautiful vanilla sponge, piped with a refreshing, zingy lemon buttercream and delightful curd

- A beautiful vanilla sponge, piped with a refreshing, zingy lemon buttercream and delightful curd Raspberry - A soft, vanilla sponge with a delicious raspberry buttercream and mouth-melting raspberry jam

- A soft, vanilla sponge with a delicious raspberry buttercream and mouth-melting raspberry jam Double Choc Salted Caramel - A lovely, luscious chocolate sponge glazed with a lip-smacking chocolate buttercream and some salted caramel, this cake is a showstopper

- A lovely, luscious chocolate sponge glazed with a lip-smacking chocolate buttercream and some salted caramel, this cake is a showstopper Hazelnut and Chocolate - A chocolate sponge, oodles of hazelnut buttercream and a lush chocolate hazelnut spread

- A chocolate sponge, oodles of hazelnut buttercream and a lush chocolate hazelnut spread Carrot - A lovely moist carrot sponge, with a smooth cream cheese buttercream and oodles of vanilla buttercream

There are six flavours to choose from

And if decision fatigue sets in - as it inevitably does during wedding planning - Cutter & Squidge has the answer: the Signature Wedding Cake Sample Box. A godsend for the indecisive (guilty), this curated taster includes a range of flavours to help couples find "the one".

One thing to note, Cutter & Squidge deliver Wedding Cakes to anywhere within the M25 and orders can be placed up to five days before, or up to 38 weeks in advance of the big day. For more information, visit cutterandsquidge.com/pages/weddings