Holly Ramsay's wedding guests share details of 'insanely good food' at star-studded soiree

When Holly Ramsay chose to hide her wedding dress at her nuptials to Adam Peaty on Saturday, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the question most asked of guests would be, "What was her dress like?"

However, when your father is one of the world's most famous chefs, the most frequently asked question of attendees is: "How was the food?" – and this was shown on the Instagram posts of celebrity guests including presenter Dan Walker and Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, who both took party in Strictly the same year as groom Adam, forming a strong bond.

Former BBC Breakfast star Dan posted a photo of the order of service from Holly and Adam's special day, and comments poured in, demanding to know what they dined on. "Was the grub any good??" one asked, to which Dan replied: "Amazing." Another joked: "I wonder who did the buffet?" causing Dan to add to his caption: "For all those asking about the food… YES… it was insanely good."

© Instagram Dan Walker shared the order of service from Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding

Sara Davies mentioned the food in her own wedding post, writing: "It was such a special day - and I’m sure you'll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I've ever had."

© Instagram/ @saradaviescc Sara Davies and Dan Walker at Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's wedding in Bath

We're sure Holly and Adam will share details of their wedding breakfast in their own time – but one thing is certain – even when you're not the daughter of a famous chef, the wedding breakfast is an extremely important meal.

© BACKGRID Holly Ramsay and her father Gordon Ramsay likely planned her wedding meal together

Wedding expert Zoe Burke explained the crucial nature of wedding food to us, noting: "Food is a critical component of a wedding these days - once upon a time (a little as a decade ago, in fact), you would expect a roast chicken dinner, followed by sausage baps in the evening - or an afternoon tea before a hog roast, if the couple was a little bit quirky. Canapés might be a cheese straw or two, if you were lucky.

"Nowadays, the food you choose to serve at your wedding does so much more than just feed your guests. It tells a bit of your story, it plays into your personality, and it becomes something you want your guests to rave about once the day is done. Add to this having a father who is one of the world's most famous chefs, and the pressure to serve an other-worldly wedding breakfast is undeniable."

With rave reviews on their menu choices, Adam and Holly certainly impressed their guests. Stand by for more details as we learn them.