I tried this new Covent Garden-based spa party perfect for hens - and here's why you'll love it

I've experienced my fair share of spa treatments for bridal parties, but a brand new Spa Parties at Lush? Honestly, they've raised the bar for hen-do pampering.

Tucked away from the shopping frenzy in Lush's in-store spas (I visited the Covent Garden location), this 2.5-hour experience is a dreamy blend of hands-on fun, indulgent treatments and take-home treats - perfect for celebrating a bride-to-be.

Our party kicked off with an exclusive and surprisingly therapeutic Avocado Ice Cream Face Mask making workshop. There's something so satisfying about mashing up real avocados and zesty lemons to create your own mask.

While our masks worked their magic, we got crafty piping fresh facial cleanser into beeswax cones, all while enjoying a fabulous fruit platter and a soothing hand and arm massage. Pure bliss!

The pampering continued with a choice of either the incredibly relaxing Tangled Hair face and scalp massage or a rejuvenating Fresh Facial. I opted for the facial, and my skin felt instantly brighter and more radiant.

This was followed by a much-needed 20-minute back massage that truly melted away any pre-wedding stress.

However, the indulgence didn't end there! As a final flourish, each guest got to choose an after-party box tailored to different skincare needs.

I went for the 'Love Your Skin' box, which was packed with goodies like a balm cleanser, exfoliating cleanser, serum, a fresh face mask and even a solid massage oil bar - everything you need to continue the relaxation at home.

Priced at £150 per guest, this isn't just a spa treatment; it's a delightful and interactive experience that left us feeling pampered, refreshed and genuinely spoiled.

If you're looking for a hen party – or even a baby shower or birthday party - that's a little bit different and a whole lot luxurious, Lush Spa Parties get a resounding yes from me!