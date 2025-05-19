General Hospital star marries in romantic beachside wedding - see all the special details

General Hospital star Steve Burton, 54, and chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom, 44, exchanged vows on Saturday, May 17, in a heartfelt ceremony.

The couple's nuptials began with a private Orthodox church ceremony attended by immediate family, followed by an intimate oceanfront reception at Montage Laguna Beach, California, with 45 close friends and family members.

"This day isn't just about a ceremony," Steve shared with People. "It's the beginning of forever with the love of my life."

Michelle, known for her appearance on Netflix's Barbecue Showdown Season 2, wore a custom strapless couture gown by Lee Petra Grebenau.

"It was exactly what I had wanted, romantic with a vintage vibe," she told the outlet. Her daughters, Lilah, 14, and Hannah, 10, joined her in the search for the perfect dress. "When I tried on my dress, I knew it was the one," Michelle recalled. "I came out to show my girls, and they both said, 'That's the one, Mom!' We all knew."

© Getty Images Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom

The wedding details

The wedding party included Steve's children, Makena, 21; Jack, 19; and Brooklyn, 10, and Michelle's daughters. "The girls were so excited to wear matching dresses," Michelle noted. Steve added that having Jack as one of his groomsmen "meant the world" to him.

The couple's seaside reception featured stunning florals by Honey Bear Events, soft candlelight, and a color palette of blush, ivory, and sea glass green.

Given their shared love for 1980s music and movies, the couple incorporated '80s romance songs during the cocktail hour and reception. Their first dance was to "I Choose You" by Forest Blakk.

© Instagram Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom on Instagram of the couple together

Reflecting on their relationship, Michelle expressed profound gratitude: "Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale ... He's like pure sunshine, always uplifting, endlessly caring."

Steve echoed her sentiments: "I'm incredibly grateful to have her by my side."

© Instagram Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom on Instagram of the couple at their proposal

Romantic dinner

The couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner under the stars on the lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The menu, crafted by Montage's master chefs, included a savory beef tenderloin that Steve particularly enjoyed. For dessert, Steve requested a cake reminiscent of a classic grocery store sheet cake, leading to a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla.

The engagement

Steve and Michelle's wedding came just four months after their engagement in January. The proposal took place in Nashville, Tennessee, where Steve recreated the setting of their first meeting. "I found a beautiful farm," Steve said. "The plan unfolded perfectly, and she said yes!"

© Instagram Photo shared by Steve Burton's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom featuring their blended family

Michelle described the proposal as "incredibly sweet," noting that Steve had set up a backdrop of the first place they met in person.

The couple's journey to marriage began after Steve finalized his divorce from Sheree Burton in December 2023. They made their relationship public in June 2024 at the Daytime Emmy Awards.