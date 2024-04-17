Is this the world's most lavish hen party? Radhika Merchant just hosted a 'Princess Diaries' themed bridal shower

This week, the spotlight shone on Radhika Merchant, fiancée to Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as she shared glimpses of her luxurious hen party.

The festivities were themed around the beloved movie The Princess Diaries, with guests donning matching pyjamas and engaging in playful ‘mattress surfing’ down staircases, reminiscent of the sequel’s iconic scene.

The magical evening was hosted by Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, adding an extra layer of A-list opulence. As the official wedding on July 12 draws near, Radhika's close friends and family gathered for the intimate and joyful celebration; which follows their opulent pre-wedding bash attended by notable names such as Karlie Kloss, Mark Zuckerberg, and Rihanna.

© @janhvikapoor/Instagram Inside Radhika Merchant's ‘Princess Diaries’ themed bridal shower

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to offer a peek into the night, sharing Polaroid snaps captioned, "Princess Diaries Royal Slumber Party, for the most special bride," with Radhika commenting, "Feeling blessed. Love you guys!"

In The Princess Diaries 2, Crown Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, (aka Mia) brings a delightful sense of spontaneity to her pre-wedding celebrations. Set against the backdrop of her bridal shower with Princesses from around the world in attendance, the scene captures Mia's free spirit, played once again by Anne Hathaway, as she embraces royal life while retaining her adventurous personality.

© Princess Diaries 2 Anne Hathaway in the iconic 'mattress-surfing' scene

"It’s time for mattress surfing" she tells her excited guests as she unveils a slide built for the sole purpose of surfing down. Even her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews, gets in on the action. It turns out Andrews did her own stunt for the iconic mattress-surfing scene.

© @janhvikapoor/Instagram Guests indulged in the 'Princess Diaries' theme

Mirroring the film, Radhika's guests dazzled in matching tiaras and stunning pink silk pyjamas. Meanwhile the soon-to-be bride wore white nightwear with a larger tiara and diamond-studded flats, ensuring she remained the centre of attention. Could this be the world's most lavish hen-do? Ummmm... yes.