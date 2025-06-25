Singer Cat Harding wore three beautiful bridal gowns at her Italian wedding to her footballer husband Jorginho on 2 June.

HELLO! was exclusively invited to witness the couple's romantic union at the breathtaking 19th-century mansion Villa Erba on the banks of the country's Lake Como.

Cat, 34, who starred in The Voice UK in 2015, chose to wear a selection of showstopping dresses for her wedding ceremony and celebrations with former Arsenal player Jorginho, who now plays for Brazilian team Flamengo.

First dress Cat looked stunning in an exquisite ivory lace bridal gown by the luxury fashion house Berta, as she glided down the vast staircase of the historic villa arm in arm with her father, Brian.

The bride matched her wedding dress perfectly to the historic venue.

"I chose a very classic style of gown by Berta, something I don’t think Jorginho expected,” she says.

"It had a structured corset bodice with a dramatic long train. I also wore matching lace gloves and a lace-edged veil, as I wanted something romantic and timeless."

Her two flower girls, her daughter Ada and her step-daughter Alicia, wore miniature versions of Cat’s bridal gown, by Quinn Harper.

Second dress

Cat changed into dazzling dress for the evening dancing: a custom-made Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder mini-dress with Swarovski crystals – the perfect glamorous evening party gown.

"The Brazilians got pretty wild,” Cat said of the dancing. “They were lifting Jorginho up and singing all these Brazilian songs. I was trying to dodge them so I didn’t get knocked over.”

She added: "We’re always the last ones at a party!"

Dress three

The celebrations continued on day two with a relaxed party at Lake Como’s Victoria Beach Club.

Arriving by boat, Cat and Jorginho were the picture of happiness, with the bride in a glamorous crystal Berta backless dress teamed with Saint Laurent shades, and Jorginho in a pale blue suit by Tom Ford.

"I wanted to have this over-the-top entrance,” she told us.