Christina Hendricks marries new husband with 'gothic' and 'sexy' wedding featuring 'ghost tour' for guests

Christina Hendricks and her fiancé, now husband, George Bianchini, are officially married!

The Mad Men actress and George, a camera operator, officially became husband and wife with a three-day wedding weekend in New Orleans, which she described as both "sexy" and "gothic."

Speaking with People about their April 20 nuptials, Christina explained: "New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle.

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually." The pair met in 2020, and got engaged last year.

They made things official – thanks to their officiant Shirley Manson, lead singer of the rock band Garbage – at the Napoleon House, which was once where former New Orleans mayor Nicholas Girod lived, and during which time he offered refuge to none other than Napoleon Bonaparte during his exile in the early 1800s.

Christina planned the wedding – which was attended by 76 guests, including Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner – while filming Sky TV series Small Town, Big Story in Ireland, and remembered thinking during the tricky process: "At the end of the day, if all of our friends and family together [are] happy and celebrating… If all else fails, I'll order pizza, and we're going to have a great time."

© Instagram The pair has been together since 2020

She of course pulled off a perfect New Orleans weekend and wedding, and further detailing what that looked like, including the ghost tour in the French Quarter, she explained she strived for a "gothic, moody and sexy" aesthetic.

Her floral designer Sharime Kayla described it as "Southern Gothic with Dutch masters," and Christina explained: "George and I are both ex-goths, so that speaks to us."

Christina was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019, and opening up about her decision to remarry, and have another wedding, she shared: "We're both romantic, and I think it's easy to say when you've been married before, and it's been so hard and it didn't work, and you feel like, 'Oh my gosh, this is very scary. We don't have to do this. We could just love each other and not do this.'"

"But I think there's something to be said about really making that commitment and saying it out loud with some of your friends and family."

She continued: "There is a romance to it, there's a celebration about it, and there is also just something that makes you feel different. There's something that says, 'You're not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere.'"

"How many times do you get to bring all your best people together at once? You're going to remember that forever, and I wanted that for us."

