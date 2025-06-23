Emotions were running high when former Premier League footballer Jorginho and singer Catherine Harding said "I do" at the breathtaking Villa Erba on the banks of Italy’s Lake Como.

Surrounded by their family and friends, including football stars Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal and former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand, the happy couple celebrated their nuptials on 2 June at the magnificent 19th-century mansion on the picturesque lake’s western shore.

HELLO! was exclusively invited to witness the romantic union, which was held inside owing to unexpected rain – a sign considered good luck for newlyweds.

© ANNALENA KREUTZ Jorginho and Cat on their wedding day in Italy

Carrying a bouquet of ivory peonies and wearing an exquisite Italian ivory lace bridal gown by the luxury fashion house Berta, Cat glided down the vast staircase of the historic villa arm in arm with her father, Brian.

Locking eyes with her fiancé of two years, Cat smiled as she walked towards him, while the string quartet Qart played Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

© marcela schneider ferreira The happy coupe wed on the banks of Lake Como

"It felt surreal," recounts 34-year-old Cat, who competed in The Voice UK in 2015.

"I was in my own little bubble and didn’t look away from him the entire way. When I saw his eyes and he was crying, it was so special."

WATCH: Jorginho and Cat Harding marry in Italy

Brazilian-born midfielder Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, known to his fans and fellow players as Jorginho, has just signed for Brazilian team Flamengo following a two-year stint at Arsenal.

He says: "It was incredible. I didn’t think I was going to cry, but when I saw her, I was like: 'Oh my God, what’s happening here?' She looked so stunning."

Cat in her beautiful bridal gown

The groom, who looked dapper in a cream tuxedo and black bow tie, continues: "The people we love were close to us, so to be in that moment, seeing their faces, was very emotional. I had to take a breath."

As the couple stood together in front of 120 family members and friends, Jorginho whispered to his bride: "You look so beautiful. I love you so much."

The stunning Villa Erba in Lake Como

Surrounded by love

Guests witnessed the heartfelt ceremony, officiated by celebrant Fabio Albonico, included the couple’s children – their four-year-old son Jax; Ada, ten, Cat’s daughter with the actor Jude Law; and Jorginho’s children Vittor, ten, and Alicia, seven, from his previous marriage to Natalia Leteri. The children were flower girls and page boys, watching from the front row.

Cat matched her wedding dress perfectly to the historic venue. "I chose a very classic style of gown by Berta, something I don’t think Jorginho expected," she says.

"It had a structured corset bodice with a dramatic long train. I also wore matching lace gloves and a lace-edged veil, as I wanted something romantic and timeless."

The newlyweds Jorginho and Catherine

Her bridal shoes were white satin Jimmy Choo platforms embellished with pearls, and her necklace, created by Allure Jewellers in Hatton Garden, had special significance.

"I designed it myself," she says proudly. "It combines marquise, oval, round and pear diamonds set on a tennis-style chain, which is so unique. I plan to keep it for my daughter, Ada, in the future."

© ANNALENA KREUTZ Alicia and Ava the flower girls

As the couple said their vows, which they had written themselves, with Jorginho admitting that it took him three days, Cat wiped away tears of joy.

"I wrote them from my heart and I meant every single word," she says of her vows, in which she thanked Jorginho for caring for Ada. "He’s such an amazing father and now husband."

